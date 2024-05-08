If French President Emmanuel Macron sends troops to Ukraine, they will inevitably become targets of the Russian Armed Forces, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

“It is characteristic that Macron himself explains this rhetoric by his desire to create some kind of ‘strategic uncertainty’ for Russia... We have to disappoint him – for us, the situation looks more than certain,” Zakharova told reporters.

She said that Russia has already seen an increase in the number of French citizens among those killed in Ukraine.

“If the French appear in the conflict zone, they will inevitably become a target for the Russian armed forces. I think Paris already has evidence of this,” she added.

Last week, French President Emmanuel Macron confirmed that he would not rule out sending troops to Ukraine if Russia broke through the Ukrainian front line and Kyiv asked for such assistance.

Macron said that the possibility of sending troops would “legitimately” arise in such a scenario.

Macron’s comments came amid rising tensions and fears that Russia could launch a new large-scale offensive in Ukraine.

On Monday, May 6, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said in one of his now customary social media rants that Russia would respond with a nuclear strike on London, Paris, and Washington if Western troops were sent to Ukraine.

“Sending their troops to the territory of Ukraine will entail their countries’ direct entry into the war, to which we will have to respond. And, unfortunately, not on the territory of Ukraine. There will be a global catastrophe,” Medvedev wrote on Telegram on Monday, May 6.

He warned that Western elites would be unable to hide from Russia’s response, whether on Capitol Hill, in the Élysée Palace, or in 10 Downing Street.