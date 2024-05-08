If French President Emmanuel Macron sends troops to Ukraine, they will inevitably become targets of the Russian Armed Forces, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.
“It is characteristic that Macron himself explains this rhetoric by his desire to create some kind of ‘strategic uncertainty’ for Russia... We have to disappoint him – for us, the situation looks more than certain,” Zakharova told reporters.
She said that Russia has already seen an increase in the number of French citizens among those killed in Ukraine.
“If the French appear in the conflict zone, they will inevitably become a target for the Russian armed forces. I think Paris already has evidence of this,” she added.
Last week, French President Emmanuel Macron confirmed that he would not rule out sending troops to Ukraine if Russia broke through the Ukrainian front line and Kyiv asked for such assistance.
Macron said that the possibility of sending troops would “legitimately” arise in such a scenario.
Macron’s comments came amid rising tensions and fears that Russia could launch a new large-scale offensive in Ukraine.
On Monday, May 6, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said in one of his now customary social media rants that Russia would respond with a nuclear strike on London, Paris, and Washington if Western troops were sent to Ukraine.
“Sending their troops to the territory of Ukraine will entail their countries’ direct entry into the war, to which we will have to respond. And, unfortunately, not on the territory of Ukraine. There will be a global catastrophe,” Medvedev wrote on Telegram on Monday, May 6.
He warned that Western elites would be unable to hide from Russia’s response, whether on Capitol Hill, in the Élysée Palace, or in 10 Downing Street.
@MRGA troll 'jack' posing as John.
I see you are pilfering my name again below, but not well impersonating my language or verbiage.
I do agree though that russia's Zakharova and Medvedev are a couple blowhards, whose threats mean nothing. These are so overused and never followed through with.
I like the recently suggested Lithuanian plan to send some of their troops to Ukraine only to have them be 'trained' by the now very modern war skilled Ukraine forces. I'm sure the Ukrainians can teach allied soldiers many useful things so they can better prepare for a future war with russia. Of course if russia attacked these peaceful allied training camps hosted in Ukraine, the allies would be obliged to defend themselves and fire back.
I'm picturing Ukraine packed full of allied forces being 'trained'. Russia will be afraid to fire into Ukraine for fear of starting a war with NATO. If not ...then game on !
Any russian that illegally comes into Ukraine's territory with intent to spy, steal, rape, murder or otherwise commit criminal activity, should anticipate being shot. Any russian base firing a missile at Ukraine or its allied 'guest' should expect the same.
He can go fuck himself along with the rest of his thugs and criminals. Viva France. Slava Ukraini
UK and US are saying putting regular troops in Ukraine would make things worse because when they come back home in coffins public support for the war will drop, especially in the US where it already hangs by a thread. Ukraine would not benefit.
To send NATO troops, Ukraine would have to give command and control over the whole campaign to NATO and we would all go in together. That would only happen as a last resort if they were about to lose the entire country and were granted some sort of provisional NATO membership to allow us to take over.
It's time for Russia to see that they will not be allowed to win, NATO will have to intervene if requested. This is what Macron is suggesting, but we are not there yet, Ukraine can win and Russian people will learn when they lose something it does not mean the end of the world - just the end of a regime.
smervedev says that russia would respond with a nuclear strike on London, Paris, and Washington. all 3 with just one missile.
More threats against the entire world from Russia. W have almost weekly nuclear threats from Russian government officials. We have a legitimate self-defense claim in attacking Russia directly. Specifically, decapitation attacks that remove the administration that is threatening us. This would change the world overnight, and put people like Xi and Kim in their place for good.
@Mark Rockford, all good and well. But i dont think biden knows, or remember that.