On a visit to Italy on Wednesday, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg reiterated to Rome-based news agency ANSA that the Alliance has no plans to deploy troops in Ukraine, contrary to earlier messaging by member state, France.

However, Stoltenberg stressed in the interview that it is still crucial to supply Kyiv with military aid.

“NATO has no intention of sending troops to Ukraine,” Stoltenberg stressed. “When I visited Ukraine last week, the Ukrainians didn’t ask for NATO troops – they asked for more military aid.”

Stoltenberg added that, although “the situation is changing now,” there are “no reports” of newly supplied Western aid on the ground.

French President Emmanuel Macron has been admonished by many of his NATO partners for insinuating over the past few weeks that sending Western troops into battle in Ukraine was “not off the table.”

The United States has recently authorized some $61 billion in military and other assistance to Kyiv, but President Joe Biden’s administration has communicated that these weapons will serve most likely in a 2025 counteroffensive against Russia’s invasion.

Stoltenberg added that Russian President Vladimir Putin still believes Russia can win and the only way to convince him otherwise is “to prove on the battlefield that he will not win, and the only way to do that is to supply Ukraine with military aid,” the NATO chief said.

Anti-Ukraine Republican representative spanked by House in a vote on a change of leadership

The US House of Representatives on Wednesday voted by a whopping 353-43 margin to squash the motion of anti-Ukraine provocateuse Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) to remove House speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) from power.

After Johnson decided to ignore the warnings of the right-wing-fringe led by Taylor Greene and floor a vote on a $61 billion package to Kyiv last month, Taylor Greene and her very small but vocal isolationist coalition vowed revenge by staging a revolt against the newly elected speaker. House Democrats broadly had agreed to back the Republican leader in such a case, and widely joined the “nay” vote.

Under newly minted House rules, any single lawmaker can force a vote to oust the speaker, and while this resulted in the removal of Johnson’s predecessor, Kevin McCarthy of California, late last year, her motion on Wednesday was resoundingly voted down. Indeed, as AFP reported, “the Georgia conservative was booed by colleagues as she formally announced the effort on the House floor.”

In the final tally, 163 Democrats sided with conservatives in the lower chamber, slightly controlled by Republicans by a margin of only about four representatives.

Taylor Greene’s colleagues called the stunt an “outrageous” distraction from important business at hand.