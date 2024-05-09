Kyiv Post's sources within the special services revealed that the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has carried out another successful strike, this time hitting the Gazprom neftekhim Salavat refinery in the Republic of Bashkortostan.

The attack, carried out by a long-range drone, targeted the refinery's catalytic oil cracking unit.

The drone's range is noteworthy. According to some sources, it covered a distance of 1,500 kilometers, setting a historical record.

 

Gazprom neftekhim Salavat is one of Russia's largest oil refining and petrochemical production complexes, specializing in the production of gasoline, diesel fuel, and various petroleum products.

 "This operation highlights the SBU's formidable technological capabilities, capable of delivering significant blows to the enemy. It sends a clear message that Russian refineries and tank farms, even in the deep rear of the military-industrial complex, are not beyond our reach," stated an informed source.

Earlier on Thursday, Kyiv Post reported that Ukrainian drones struck two oil depots in the Krasnodar region in the early hours of May 9.

According to reports from Russian telegram channels, the simultaneous assaults targeted the Lukoil and Temp LLC depots, located approximately 2 kilometers (1.2 miles) apart.

The drones targeted two transshipment tank farms in the village of Yurovka near Anapa.

Other Topics of Interest

The 22nd Meeting of the Ramstein Group will be on May 20 with options to watch US Secretary of Defense Austin’s opening remarks by livestream.

According to sources from the Kyiv Post within the special services, it was a successful operation by Ukrainian intelligence, the SBU.

The tank farms serve as transshipment points for supplying fuel to Russian troops in Crimea, as they are located near the peninsula, the source said.

“The season of attacks on Russian refineries and tank farms is in full swing. The SBU will continue to diminish Russia's economic and logistical capabilities for waging war,” the source said.

The strikes are the latest in a series of strikes on oil refineries in Russia and Russian-occupied Ukrainian territories that have been happening since the beginning of the year in an attempt to throw a wrench in Russia’s war machine and ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

According to Reuters, at least seven Russian factories shut down their refining capacities in the first quarter of the year.

In response to these attacks, Russia increased its gasoline purchases from Belarus and requested supplies from Kazakhstan.

Alisa Orlova
Alisa Orlova is a Senior News Manager and correspondent for Kyiv Post. For seven years, she has worked as a TV journalist, covering primarily topics on international policy. Back in September 2022, Alisa joined the Kyiv Post team.
