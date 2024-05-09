Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official .

According to reports from Russian telegram channels , the simultaneous assaults targeted the Lukoil and Temp LLC depots, located approximately 2 kilometers (1.2 miles) apart.

Ukrainian drones struck two oil depots in the Krasnodar region in the early hours of May 9.

The drones targeted two transshipment tank farms in the village of Yurovka near Anapa.

According to sources from the Kyiv Post within the special services, it was a successful operation by Ukrainian intelligence, the SBU.

The tank farms serve as transshipment points for supplying fuel to Russian troops in Crimea, as they are located near the peninsula, the source said.

“The season of attacks on Russian refineries and tank farms is in full swing. The SBU will continue to diminish Russia's economic and logistical capabilities for waging war,” the source said.

The attack on the Lukoil depot damaged an oil tank, leading to a fuel leak, though no fire.

However, Temp LLC, faced a more severe assault. Seven drones attacked the depot, igniting fires that engulfed three fuel oil tanks.

Sixty-two firefighters and 20 pieces of equipment were deployed to the scene.

The operational headquarters of the Krasnodar Territory confirmed the incident, stating: “About six UAVs were suppressed, but several fell on the territory of the oil depot. As a result, a fire started — several reservoirs were damaged.”

On Tuesday, May 7, Luhansk, an occupied city in eastern Ukraine, was hit by a missile strike, causing a fire at an oil depot within the city limits.

According to Leonid Pasechnik, the head of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic (LNR), that attack was carried out by the Ukrainian Armed Forces (AFU).

The Archangel Spetsnaz Z Telegram channel, which supports the Russian invasion of Ukraine, claimed that Luhansk was hit by an ATACMS missile.

The ASTRA press Telegram channel claimed that five workers were injured on-site and nearby houses were partially unpowered due to damage to electrical lines at the oil depot.

The strikes are the latest in a series of strikes on oil refineries in Russia and Russian-occupied Ukrainian territories that have been happening since the beginning of the year in an attempt to throw a wrench in Russia’s war machine and ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

According to Reuters, at least seven Russian factories shut down their refining capacities in the first quarter of the year.

In response to these attacks, Russia increased its gasoline purchases from Belarus and requested supplies from Kazakhstan.