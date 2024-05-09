As per tradition on the May 9 Victory Day, Russian leader Vladimir Putin – now recognized as a “dictator” by the Council of Europe – gave his speech on Red Square, ostensibly to commemorate the Soviet losses of WWII and honor the memories of those who perished fighting Nazism.
Putin, whose nation is now undertaking an invasion of Ukraine, used the moment to justify his war.
From nuclear threats to historical revisionism, here are five highlights from Putin’s Victory Day monologue.
‘All the Russian soldiers in Ukraine are our heroes’
At the beginning of his speech, Putin praised the participants of its so-called “special military operation” and likened them to those fighting against Nazi Germany in WWII.
“We are celebrating Victory Day in the context of a special military operation. All its participants – those on the front line, on the line of combat contact – are our heroes.”
“Spiritual involvement in their destinies and exploits inextricably binds generations of heroes of the Fatherland,” Putin said.
Timothy Snyder, an American historian specializing in the history of Central and Eastern Europe, the Soviet Union, and the Holocaust has referred to Putin’s framing as “a genocidal myth.”
“If the Ukrainians are ‘Nazis,’ then Russians – even though they started the war and have killed tens of thousands of people and kidnapped tens of thousands of children and carry out war crimes every single day – must be the righteous sufferers,” Snyder wrote.
Kyiv Post has compiled a list of some of these war crimes.
‘Our strategic forces are always on alert’
Putin also used the occasion to boast about Russia’s nuclear power.
Without acknowledging Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Putin said the West is starting conflicts around the world and that Moscow would not tolerate it.
“Russia will do everything to prevent a global clash, but at the same time we will not allow anyone to threaten us. Our strategic forces are always on alert,” said Putin, whose aide, Dmitry Medvedev, regularly threatens nuclear strikes on the West.
Russia has also, on multiple occasions, threatened the West with “nuclear red lines,” warning the latter that helping Ukraine defend itself would mean incurring Russia’s wrath.
Many of Russia's declared “red lines” have already been crossed, including drone and missile attacks on Russian territory and incursions by saboteurs. However, so far, Russia’s war continues without the kind of massive escalation initially implied by the threats.
‘The USSR fought one-on-one with Nazism, while all of Europe worked for Hitler’
“The President noted that in the first years of the Great Patriotic War, the USSR fought one-on-one with Nazism, while all of Europe worked for Hitler. At the same time, Putin said that the Russian Federation does not belittle the importance of the second front in World War II,” state media TASS reports.
Despite colossal losses suffered by the USSR by 1945 – a staggering 27 million by some estimations, surpassing the total of the Allied nations – the West had been fighting against Nazi Germany since 1939 – from the Battle of France to the Battle of Britain in 1940, one year before Russia says the war started.
Russia has long called WWII the “Great Patriotic War,” saying it began in 1941, versus 1939.
The USSR had signed a secret non-aggression pact with Nazi Germany to partition Central and Eastern Europe – including Poland.
It worked with Hitler before the latter’s betrayal.
‘Sevastopol residents are worthy heirs of the patriotic traditions of their ancestors’
Putin also praised the residents of now Russian-occupied Sevastopol, Crimea in both WWII and in today’s Russo-Ukrainian War.
“The head of state emphasized that today Sevastopol residents – worthy heirs of the patriotic traditions of their ancestors – are selflessly fighting in the ranks of participants in a special military operation, defending the sovereignty and freedom of their homeland, and making a creative contribution to the development and strengthening of Russia,” reads a TASS story.
On a near-daily basis, Crimeans are indeed fighting, but for Ukraine – particularly the partisan movement, which regularly undertakes acts of sabotage against Russian occupation authorities.
‘Together we will ensure a free, safe future for Russia’
“Victory Day unites all generations. We move forward, relying on our age-old traditions, and we are confident that together we will ensure a free, safe future for Russia, our united people,” said Putin at the end of his speech.
Putin’s Russia ranked 162 among 180 nations in Reporters Without Borders’ 2024 press freedom index.
Stalin did start the second world war together with Hitler, when they as agreed in the Molotov-Ribbentrop pact, by Hitler taking western Poland and Stalin taking the Baltics and eastern Poland.
It was also discussions between Germany and the Soviet union about moving on to become close allies, but Stalin was to greedy.
But like two criminal organisations fighting for power, it ended with Hitler attacking Stalin, and through massive support from UK and USA, Stalin was able to resist Hitler.
It's all horseshit. Putin is away with the fairies.
Putin forgot the Hitler-Stalin pact when he mentioned that „whole of europe was fighting wit Hitler“. No other country besides of Italy had a pact with Germany.
UK and the usa fought since 2 years as Russia, betrayed by Hitler, started to fight against the former ally. Only the massive help from the USA prevented a sure defeat of the Russian Army.
What a clown, he makes an ass out of himself.
By the middle of 2021, the years-long embezzlement scheme was unraveling. Highly publicized deaths and arrests of building contractors on fabricated charges began to filter through the hallways of the Kremlin. Many of these contractors had influential contacts in the Russian government, who saw an opportunity to strengthen their positions in the country’s opaque power circles by going after the Ministry of Defense.
Sensing the dangers of a wide criminal investigation coming, Shoigu and his top deputies began to earnestly reinforce President Vladimir Putin’s existing opinion that he had to confront the Ukrainian government and to return Ukraine back into the Russian Empire, by force if necessary. A systematic campaign, utilizing dozens of defense briefings to Putin, strongly pushed the narrative that Ukraine was an existential threat to Russia, and that a brief but powerful ‘special military operation’ would return a willing and waiting Ukrainian population back into the Russian fold.
By the closing months of 2021 Shoigu and his underlings had convinced Putin that the invasion of Ukraine was inevitable. (end)
Time after time, construction firms who were unfamiliar with the Ministry of Defense’s practices and who were seeking lucrative future contracts, would near completion of their projects, only to find that suppliers of materials would abruptly stop delivery due to failure of payment from the Ministry of Defense. Ivanov’s office would then suspend business with those firms, leaving them holding the debt of their expenses, then reissuing contracts to more favored construction companies while the ministry pocketed the difference. This embezzlement scheme ran into the billions. Telegram milblogger Vladimir Oetkin reported that Ivanov’s scam was known by Defense Minister Sergei Shogu.
(3 of 4)
(2 0f 4) Years before the first Russian rocket headed toward Kyiv in February 2022, a classic ‘bait and switch’ construction scheme was being carried out by Russian Deputy Defense Minister Timour Ivanov, according to a story published by Warthog Defense. (Ivanov is currently in jail and awaiting trial for accepting US $12 million in bribes).
The concept of the scheme is straightforward and apparently common in Russia. Ivanov, who oversaw all military construction projects in the Russian armed forces, secured the financing for projects, then contracted construction firms to build enormous facilities, including hospitals, barracks, apartment buildings and military installations. The contracts drafted for the construction firms stipulated that payment would be withheld if the projects were not completed.
Two Part Series – ‘How Putin’s inner circle duped him into the 2022 invasion of Ukraine.’
This report is a correlation of news reports and social media posts from a variety of sources, including, but not limited to, The Moscow Times, Kyiv Post, Kyiv Independent, Warthog Defense, X (Twitter) milblogger Igor Sushko, Telegram investigator and milblogger Vladimir Oetkin.
Part I – ‘Two men engineered a war to cover up a scam’
Three years of war approaches. Millions of Ukrainians displaced. Hundreds of thousands of lives lost. Tens of thousands of children kidnapped by a state. Incalculable suffering.
It all happened because of a construction scam.
Documents that surreptitiously made their way from Ukraine’s intelligence services to the offices of the Kremlin reportedly reveal how Russia’s Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu along with his top deputies in the ministry, Timur Ivanov and Russia’s ground forces commander Oleg Salyukov, scrambled and schemed to trigger a full-scale war with Ukraine. According to sources and documents first reported by X blogger Igor Sushko, the war’s purpose was to deflect attention from evidence emerging that that two of these men were involved in a criminal embezzlement scheme valued in the trillions of roubles.
(1 of 4)
@Coach John,
Plus Ukraine has had millions of its citizens die in their brave fight against in Nazis in ww2