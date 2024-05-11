The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) reported that they had foiled a terrorist attack in Kyiv intended for May 9 and planned by Russia’s GRU military intelligence.

SBU sources told Kyiv Post that “we cannot disclose any details now,” but provided a statement by spokesperson Artem Dekhtyarenko.

“The SBU acted in advance, the perpetrators of the terrorist attack were arrested red-handed. An evidence base has also been collected, which indisputably confirms the Russian trail.”

The SBU has promised to give additional details of the special operation later.

On May 7 Kyiv Post reported that the SBU had foiled an assassination plot against Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky as well as head of Ukraine’s Military Intelligence (HUR) Kyrylo Budanov and head of the SBU Vasyl Malyuk.

The Federal Security Service of Russia (FSB) had aimed to identify military personnel close to the President’s security detail who could seize him and then execute him.

