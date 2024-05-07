Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official .

Today the SBU reported that the Federal Security Service of Russia (FSB) had aimed to identify military personnel close to the President’s security detail who could seize him and then execute him.

Two colonels from Ukraine’s Administration of State Guard (UDO) are accused of sharing classified information with Russian agents allegedly planning to assassinate President Volodymyr Zelensky , Chief of Ukraine’s Military Intelligence ( HUR ) Kyrylo Budanov, and Head of the Security Service of Ukraine ( SBU ) Vasyl Malyuk.

The plot included eliminating HUR chief Kyrylo Budanov before Easter. Ukrainian intelligence revealed that the enemy’s plan was to recruit an agent who would surveil the protected individuals and relay information to the FSB.

The FSB then planned to launch a missile strike on the target’s residence, followed by a drone attack on those remaining. Subsequently, a second missile strike was intended to destroy evidence of the drone’s use.

The UDO colonel who was to supply the agent with arms had himself provided FPV drones, RPG-7 charges, and MON-90 anti-personnel mines to Kyiv.

SBU surveillance recorded the colonel’s trips to obtain drones and explosives in other Ukrainian regions, as well as conversations between the potential assassin and his FSB handler.

The Russian FSB’s 9th Directorate of the Operational Information Department of the 5th Service supervised the details of the assassination plot.

The suspect has been served a notice of suspicion for high treason committed under martial law and preparation of a terrorist act. If found guilty, the suspect could face life imprisonment.