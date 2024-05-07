Two colonels from Ukraine’s Administration of State Guard (UDO) are accused of sharing classified information with Russian agents allegedly planning to assassinate President Volodymyr Zelensky, Chief of Ukraine’s Military Intelligence (HUR) Kyrylo Budanov, and Head of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) Vasyl Malyuk.

Today the SBU reported that the Federal Security Service of Russia (FSB) had aimed to identify military personnel close to the President’s security detail who could seize him and then execute him.

The plot included eliminating HUR chief Kyrylo Budanov before Easter. Ukrainian intelligence revealed that the enemy’s plan was to recruit an agent who would surveil the protected individuals and relay information to the FSB.

The FSB then planned to launch a missile strike on the target’s residence, followed by a drone attack on those remaining. Subsequently, a second missile strike was intended to destroy evidence of the drone’s use.

The UDO colonel who was to supply the agent with arms had himself provided FPV drones, RPG-7 charges, and MON-90 anti-personnel mines to Kyiv.

SBU surveillance recorded the colonel’s trips to obtain drones and explosives in other Ukrainian regions, as well as conversations between the potential assassin and his FSB handler.

The Russian FSB’s 9th Directorate of the Operational Information Department of the 5th Service supervised the details of the assassination plot.

Zelensky Expects Russian Offensive in Northeast Ukraine to Intensify
Other Topics of Interest

The Ukrainian President said the situation in the Kharkiv region has been "controlled" but "not stabilized" and called for more aid to combat Russia's air superiority.

The suspect has been served a notice of suspicion for high treason committed under martial law and preparation of a terrorist act. If found guilty, the suspect could face life imprisonment.

Thronk Falkt
Thronk Falkt Guest 1 week ago
Terrible thing. Traitors on a Russian payroll we may all suppose. What if it is not like that? What if this actually is a Valkyrie operation against a totally ineffective leader? Zelensky is leading Ukraine to an endless word fight against Europe and the USA. The more he talks, the farther a victory will be as assistance will dwindle as a result of his senseless and thoughtless comments and criticisms. Trump might come to power in just a few months and he considers Zelensky a fully-fledged traitor. Ukraine needs to get rid of Zelensky fast or risk an all-out confrontation with Trump. A new leader (a very smart and articulate one, by the way) is needed to rescue the defense and recovery efforts, but Zelensky is the diametrical opposite. In the end, these guys might not be traitors but fallen heroes.

