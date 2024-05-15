US Secretary of State Antony Blinken was trying to send a message of defiance and hope when he took to the stage of a Kyiv bar on Tuesday night for a guitar performance of "Rockin' in the Free World".
But some Ukrainians have reacted angrily, chastising Washington's top diplomat for an ill-judged jam session in the capital while Ukrainian troops are fighting in trenches, struggling to hold back a Russian advance amid a shortage of weapons.
U.S. Secretary of State Antony #Blinken played and sang "Rockin' In The Free World" with a band in one of #Kyiv's bars. pic.twitter.com/j2qjZsbGYX— KyivPost (@KyivPost) May 14, 2024
"One word is enough to describe US Secretary of State Antony Blinken's evening in Kyiv yesterday: inappropriate," said Svitlana Matviyenko, head of the Agency for Legislative Initiatives NGO.
Blinken is on a surprise trip to Kyiv weeks after Washington approved a $61 billion package of aid for the country following months of delays in Congress.
In a speech earlier on Tuesday he said the United States would back Ukraine until its security was "guaranteed".
A guitar player who has launched a musical diplomacy initiative at the State Department, Blinken later joined Ukrainian musicians at a famed Kyiv bar, Barman Dictat, for a rendition of Neil Young's 1989 "Rockin' in the Free World".
"I know this is a really, really difficult time. Your soldiers, your citizens, particularly in the northeast in Kharkiv are suffering tremendously," he said on stage, holding a red electric guitar.
"But they need to know, you need to know, the Untied States is with you... They're fighting not just for a free Ukraine but for the free world," he added.
Ukrainian lawmaker Bogdan Yaremenko, a former diplomat and MP from President Volodymyr Zelensky's party, said the performance was ill-timed, coming after delays to US aid cost Ukraine lives and territory.
"The message is not hard to understand, but it's not getting through," he said in a Facebook post.
Images of Blinken's performance sparked an angry backlash on social media.
"With all due respect, it's a mistake. The message is wrong," said Valeriy Chaly, Ukraine's ambassador to the United States from 2015 to 2019.
Comments (9)
There is only two groups that should be upset about this performance. communists and people in the US who voted for Bush sebior. Otherwise, it is a perfectfully appropriate performance.
Song written by a great Canadian.
You better behave with the criticism... Or just else no more guns
As an American this brought tears to my eyes. Blinken is trying to reach American's here who turned away from Ukraine. Ukrainians should be happy he did this bc it brings awareness to Ukraine.. The majority of Americans in my hometown don't give a flying fuck about Ukraine and could care less about dying Ukrainians.
You need to realize this fact that America and Blinken dont need to help Ukraine in their struggle. We do it because it is the right thing to do. Blinken did not have to travel to Kyiv and risk his life, he creates news about Ukraine. I have to SERIOUSLY look and search for Ukraine news because it is non existent in the West's news. Local news agencies that everyday American's watch are not talking about war they are talking about their local community and the efforts being made to improve American life at home.
Being angry about this makes even me less sympathetic to the Ukrainian issue, and I have been following this war and conflict 24 7 glued to this website, the KyivIndependent and other Ukraine sources. As much as a hate Trump, Ukrainians should keep their mouths shut and suck up to Trump because he is about to be the next president of the USA, its inevitable and I dont like it but its going to become the reality for Ukraine that if they dont make progress this summer, then they will have to cede the Donbas and Crimea to Russia.
That is the way this is going to play out now.
What has President-elect Trump's Secretary of State been doing lately? Here, I'll tell you:
Kyiv, 5 February 2024 – VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ: VEON, Euronext Amsterdam: VEON), a global digital operator that provides converged connectivity and online services, announces that a high-level delegation including the former U.S. Secretary of State and Kyivstar Supervisory Board member Michael R. Pompeo have recently visited the Kyivstar team in Kyiv, Ukraine.
Mike Pompeo joined the Board of Kyivstar, VEON’s wholly owned Ukrainian subsidiary, at the end of 2023. Last week, he visited Kyiv in person to attend the first Kyivstar Board meeting of the year, along with a larger VEON delegation.
Addressing Kyivstar employees in a widely attended townhall, Secretary Pompeo and Kaan Terzioglu, VEON Group CEO and Chairman of the Kyivstar Board, reiterated their support for Kyivstar’s work and the resilience of the team in overcoming a recent major cyberattack and restoring critical services to Ukraine within days.
...what's the problem with an elderly American playing a guitar in Kyiv?
Perhaps there should be rather a problem with these two Ukrainian chaps, bot of obviously army-suitable age, neither looking like a cripple?
Blinken is a human not a weapon despensing machine. He worked hard to speed up the deliveries of supplies to Ukraine.
How about some diplomacy from Ukraine? The US delay was a function of democracy, all voices are heard - even those we don't agree with.
The loss of lives and territory are not the fault of the US. Russia is solely responsible. Remember who the enemy is and who your friends are.
Those Ukrainians quoted in this piece criticizing the 'ill-timed' five-minute jam session Sec. Blinken was INVITED to perform by his hosts was the same kind of musical diplomacy your country practiced less than a week ago at Eurovision 2024.
As a full-throated supporter of Ukraine, Blinken is one of the best and most important friends Ukraine has on planet Earth. Those raining down criticism upon him really need to be served a nice big cup of shut the fuck up.
@MRGA troll jack gropes putin's bottom,
Hi MRGA troll 'jack'. I see I am weighing on your mind a lot. My name shows up in about 90% of your long winded account names or content. Sometimes you even pilfer my account name to spread your mistruths. Your false message content / abusive tone though always reveal you as the MRGA troll you are.
Interesting though to see you pulling out Elon's favourite baseless attack word when someone make him look stupid. Such phraseology is revealing of whose team a new poster represents. Also reveals the moral deficit of those who falsely make such vile accusations.
Ukraine's supporter have long observed that the Kremlin almost always accuses others of the vile act only itself has perpetrated.
