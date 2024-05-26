After granting the Republic of Moldova candidate status just under two years ago and committing to starting accession talks last December, the EU has now signed a security and defence pact with the Eastern European country. The press takes a look at factors that could either delay or accelerate its accession.

Reform corrupt system

Chișinău needs to do its homework first, says Deutsche Welle's Romanian website:

“The de facto negotiations on Moldova's accession to the EU will probably begin on 25 June 2024, with the European Council summit. Until then, Chișinău still has to fulfil what it had already promised: the election of a new attorney general. ... Whether the EU negotiations with the Republic of Moldova will be opened depends on this. The first attempts to elect a new prosecutor general failed due to the sabotage of a corrupt system. Now a new selection process with four candidates is in full swing.”

Expansion en vogue again

Russia's war of aggression is promoting EU enlargement, writes Dnevnik:

“Russia's aggression against Ukraine has prompted the EU to rediscover the role and significance of this unique foreign policy instrument that makes it so different from other international players. The change of stance of France and its President Emmanuel Macron from sceptic to supporter of enlargement is more than symptomatic of the new mindset in the EU. But let's be frank - all the problems and stumbling blocks that hampered the accession process before 2022 are still there.”