More than 1,000 km from the border, Ukrainian drones struck several military equipment production facilities in Russia’s Tatarstan on Thursday afternoon, Ukrainian military intelligence sources (HUR) told Kyiv Post.

The strike drones reached Kazan and Nizhnekamsk – where various companies make products to equip the Russian military’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine – the HUR source said.

The source said, with a smile, that “the operation was carried out as part of the Ukrainian holiday – Heroes’ Day,” adding that it was “HURkitlyvo” – which translates to loud with the sound of a rumbling.

Local media reported that employees were being evacuated from companies including: Nizhnekamsk Thermal Power Plant, Nizhnekamskcarbon, Orgsynthesis, Taneko, TAF-NK, Nizhnekamskneftekhim and Nizhnekamskshina.

In April, the Security Service of Ukraine SBU and НUR set fire to the primary oil refining unit at a refinery in Nizhnekamsk by striking it with a drone.

One of the five largest refineries in Russia, its capacity was 8 million tons of oil, or about 2.6 percent of Russia’s total annual refining capacity.

Kateryna Zakharchenko
Born and lives in Kyiv. A journalist for Kyiv Post. Writes exclusive articles and interviews.
