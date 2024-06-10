The success and fear of first-person view (FPV) drones during the war in Ukraine has led to the appearance of so-called “cope cages” on the tanks and armored personal carriers (APC) of both sides, aimed at limiting the impact of the weapons. Initially an assortment of crude grills, frames and screens fitted in the field were used, often referred to as BBQ grills. Now Russia has reportedly taken to fitting purpose-built anti-drone grills on factory new-build tanks and APCs.

Several months ago, both Ukrainian and Russian troops began using buggies and motorcycles on the battlefield. Kyiv’s troops used the fast, lightweight, and mobile vehicles to carry supplies, troops, small arms and even anti-tank guided missiles into rear areas.

A modified motorbike and sidecar complete with improvised cope cage. Photo: Telegram

But Russia doesn’t just use them as “dispatch riders” carrying messages to and from commanders in the field. They have fitted them with carriers for munitions and supplies, but also as a strike component supporting their mechanized infantry attacks on Kharkiv and Avdiivka.

Russian troops fighting today have quickly learned that riding these fragile, unprotected vehicles into combat was just a quicker way of dying, as they soon found themselves targeted by Ukraine’s FPVs, and their agility in most cases was unable to save them.

Forbes cites the report of just such an engagement posted on the Telegram channel of Ukraine’s 79th Air Assault Brigade on May 7. A swarm of Russian motorcyclists supporting a Russian tank and two APCs attacked positions in the Novomykhailivka area in the Donetsk region.

The post said that Ukrainian troops “did not appreciate the [Russian’s] creativity and issued a speeding fine to each rider long before the finish line.” Using FPV drones the defenders “beat them in their teeth,” destroying eight motorcycles and one BMP, killing the motorbike riders and the APC crew, and damaging the tank and the other APC.