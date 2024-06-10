Kyiv struck a Russian S-400 anti-aircraft missile division in the Dzhankoy area and two S-300 anti-aircraft missile divisions overnight June 9-10 near Chornomorske and Yevpatoria in occupied Crimea, the Ukrainian military reported.

“None of our launched missiles were intercepted by the ‘highly effective’ enemy air defense,” the General Staff added, with an element of sarcasm.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

Russian occupation forces closed the Kerch Bridge, and accounts on local social media channels reported explosions.

The monitoring Telegram channel Crimean Wind recorded a fire at the Russian military airfield in Hvardiiske, where there are military warehouses.

Fires were reported in the Dzhankoy, Feodosia, and Chornomorske districts in Crimea. According to Crimean Wind, all the fires, based on Google Maps, were in open fields, suggesting there could have been air defense launchers and radar stations.

Advertisement

Locals reported the operation of Russian air defense near the village of Vorobyove in the Saky district. Eight explosions were counted in the Krasnoperekopsk district. Five to six explosions were reported in the town of Pervomaiske.

Explosions were also heard in Yevpatoria, Krasnoperekopsk, Dzhankoy, Bakhchisarai, and other areas. The power went out in the village of Mykhailivka in the Saky district.