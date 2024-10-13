Debris from Russia’s overnight drone strike on Sunday morning has damaged houses in Ukraine’s Kyiv and Cherkasy regions, local authorities reported. 

Ruslan Kravchenko, head of the Kyiv Regional State Administration, said the drones were destroyed and there were no victims in the Kyiv region and no damages to the critical infrastructure. 

“In two districts of the region, three private houses were damaged due to falling debris. The damage is minor,” said Kravchenko in a Facebook announcement. He did not specify the districts.

He added that air raid alarms were initiated twice and lasted for 10 hours throughout the night. 

Ihor Taburets, head of the Cherkasy Regional State administration, also reported damages to residential houses in the region’s Zolotonosha district during the overnight drone strike, where local air defenses reportedly shot down 12 drones. 

The Ukrainian Air Force said it shot down 31 out of 68 drones, launched from Russia’s Kursk and Orel cities, across Ukraine, where air defenses were said to have engaged drones in the Kyiv, Poltava, Chernihiv, Sumy and Cherkasy regions.

It said Russia also struck the Poltava and Odesa regions with missiles. 

“On the night of Oct. 13, 2024, the enemy struck Poltava region and Odesa region with two Iskander-M ballistic missiles from the Kursk region and occupied Crimea, [and] two Kh-59 guided air missiles over the Chernihiv region and Sumy region from the airspace of the Kursk region, as well as 68 strike drones,” read the Air Force’s Telegram announcement

The exact level of damage caused by the overnight attack across Ukraine remains unclear at the time of publication.

