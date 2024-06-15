In comments published in The Warzone, the head of Ukraine’s Military Intelligence (HUR), Kyrylo Budanov, confirmed earlier reports that Kyiv had launched at least 70 drones to strike Russia’s Morosovsk Airfield, some 150 miles from the front lines, in an overnight attack Thursday, June 14.

The airfield, in Russia’s Rostov region, is home to dozens of Su-34 Fullback fighter-bombers, which have been a core weapon in Russia’s ongoing full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Budanov confirmed to the publication that Ukraine launched at least 70 of its Dragon and Splash drones at the airfield but said that Kyiv is “waiting for information” about damage or destruction to aircraft.

Satellite images that The Warzone obtained from Planet Labs Inc. show evidence of “some degree of damage” to a hangar housing two Su-34 fighter bombers, although the publication said that higher-resolution imagery would be needed for a more detailed assessment.

As The Warzone noted, Russian sources acknowledged the attack but differed in their assessments: with one claiming no jets were damaged; another, that while most of Ukraine’s drones were shot down, some made it through, killing six pilots and injuring 10 troops; and another, saying there were no casualties whatsoever.

This was Kyiv’s second mass drone attack on Morosovsk Airfield in as many months.

Kyiv Post, citing intelligence officials, had reported the April 5 destruction of six Russian planes.

According to The Warzone, subsequent satellite images the day after that attack had shown no damage to planes after that attack.

Whether or not Thursday night’s attack can be counted successful, Budanov indicated that Kyiv fully intends to strike the airfield again.