A Danish volunteer has sent 500 tons of fishing nets to Ukraine in the past few months, which the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) use as a shield protecting positions and equipment against drone attacks on the frontline.

The volunteer Carl Futtrup, told Kyiv Post, that “I have been at the forefront of sending protection nets to protect your soldiers from drone attacks.”

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

He revealed that his decision to help Ukraine and its people was inspired by the fact that Russia’s war against Kyiv is “so pointless and unjust.”

“Your President said from day one, three years ago, ‘I don’t need a ticket out of my country, I need gunpowder and bullets so I can protect my country from aggression.’ That’s what made me active in helping Ukraine,” the volunteer said.

Advertisement

“You are also fighting for our freedom, which is why I am in favor of giving you all the support you can get,” he added.

Carl Futtrup the Danish volunteer helping Ukraine. Photo: Futtrup

Other Topics of Interest No Deal Signed – Trump Claims Zelensky ‘Not Ready for Peace’ After Heated Clash in Oval Office After their heated discussion, Trump posted a message on social media, claiming that Zelensky was “not ready for peace” and that he “disrespected the United States of America.”

According to Futtrup, he began volunteering at the start of the Russian full-scale invasion by bringing refugees to Denmark, managing to get 5,000 women and children on buses from the Ukrainian border and helping them settle in municipalities across Denmark.

After that, he focused on sending emergency aid through other volunteer organizations.

Since December 2024, in cooperation with several non-governmental organizations (NGOs) in Sweden and Denmark, Futtrup has been sending used fishing nets to Ukraine from the Danish west coast.

Advertisement

“We have managed to send a total of 24 loads weighing 500 tons of protection nets to your soldiers in Ukraine. I have more nets ready for loading that can be shipped to Ukraine, but it is becoming more difficult to find donations,” he told Kyiv Post.

According to him, every week, volunteers send one to three trucks, each carrying 20 tons of nets.

When asked about the general mood among the Danish people regarding the war in Ukraine, especially now that the US has suspended its military supplies, Futtrup said his entire circle of friends, as well as many Danes, support Ukraine, and many continue to donate.

“In general, Danes are very keen to help Ukraine,” he said.

“Most Danish people believe that we should continue to send aid, but we should detach ourselves from US help. Europe should stand together to help Ukraine. I want a common European army to be created that can help your army fight the Russians,” he added.

The latest load of nets was delivered and unloaded somewhere in the Kyiv region (the exact location will not be disclosed for security reasons) on Tuesday, Feb. 25. Bernard Christensen, a volunteer and field manager for the Swedish NGO “Operation Change” – one of the organizations Futtrup cooperates with – was at the site.

Advertisement

The latest load of nets from Denmark being unloaded in the Kyiv region. Photo: Bernard Christensen

“The requests for fishing nets as anti-drone defenses are increasing all over the frontlines. The Nordic countries have a lot of fishing regions, which makes it a perfect match. Nets, having done their job of catching fish, get a new purpose: catching drones in the war,” Christensen told Kyiv Post.

According to him, the nets are taken out, sorted, cut into portions, and then sent out along the front lines.

“For me, it’s fantastic that these nets get recycled in such an inventive way. We get messages from time to time about how a net we delivered caught something or saved a life,” he added.

Ukrainian military use fishing nets for protection against advanced drones

A Ukrainian drone operator, speaking to Kyiv Post on the condition of anonymity, said he had observed the use of such nets along logistics routes and at military locations.

“Fabric nets stretched over trenches and dugout entrances often help mitigate attacks by slowing down the fall of improvised explosive devices, which can disrupt their detonation mechanism,” he said.

Advertisement

“These nets can also tangle the propellers of FPV drones mid-flight, preventing them from reaching their targets,” he added.

A serviceman from the Separate Artillery Brigade of the Ukrainian National Guard, Mykhailo Ardashyn, told Kyiv Post that fishing nets have become “a salvation for the preservation of equipment and personnel.”

Ardashyn says that Ukrainian artillery usually operates some distance from the “zero” frontline positions, so the primary threat comes from FPV drones, which can travel up to 18-25 km when equipped with a repeater.

Camouflaged fishing nets serve as shields from the drones on the frontline. Photo: Press service of the NGU Separate Artillery Brigade

Another major threat is Russian Lancet drones, which are controlled by Orlan or Zala drones. It is particularly challenging to intercept Lancets because they can only be countered by the drone guiding them.

“It’s quite difficult to intercept a Lancet,” Ardashyn said, “So you need to have some passive security measures.”

Although electronic warfare sometimes helps, it is not always reliable. Additionally, fiber optics are being increasingly used to control conventional FPV drones. “A drone operator with fiber optics can fly into a door, fly around corners of a corridor, and hit a person inside a building,” he added.

Advertisement

Given these challenges, positions are now covered with nets on all sides. Ardashyn disclosed, “The entire dome of the net is made over the position, and a lot of nets are needed.”

He emphasized that industrial fishing nets are ideal for this purpose. Ordinary fishing line nets shine too much in the sun, which unmask positions, while garden nets, although good for camouflage, are too weak and tear easily.

“Industrial fishing nets work on all drones because their propellers get tangled in the net, and the drone can’t fly further. The drone can’t just pierce it and keep going. That’s why these nets are the ideal solution,” Ardashyn said.

The nets are used to cover both permanent and temporary artillery positions, so a large number of nets are required.

Camouflaged fishing nets serve as shields from the drones on the frontline. Photo: Press service of the NGU Separate Artillery Brigade

Advertisement

According to Ardashyn, even if a Lancet hits the net and detonates, it doesn’t cause significant damage. The net absorbs the shock, reducing the likelihood of casualties. Additionally, in the event of a hit, the net helps minimize the impact of flying fragments.

The artilleryman also pointed out that the nets provide crucial protection at “stopping and waiting places,” where crews and equipment remain when not actively engaged in combat but still within the combat zone.

Drones can fly over long distances, so the nets provide personnel with a sense of security and allow them to relax without constantly listening for approaching threats.

“Their efficiency is high,” he said. “That’s why these nets are needed now. They are used a lot, and there have been a lot of drones. That’s why we are constantly looking for them -

Ardashyn expressed his deep gratitude to those who have sent the nets.

“They work hard and explain to their citizens the importance of supporting Ukraine. They find companies that supply fishing nets in decent condition, organize logistics, and find funds to make the process more affordable,” he said. “They take on all the costs and the entire burden of document flow. For the military, this is ideal because military documentation can be complicated.”