Ukraine must first win the war against Russia to join NATO, John Kirby, White House National Security Council spokesperson stated at a press briefing on Monday.

He said that both the Alliance and the United States have discussed this requirement, adding that President Joe Biden believes NATO membership is in Ukraine’s future.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM

Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

“First they gotta win this war,” Kirby said.

According to Kirby, the US is doing everything possible to ensure that Ukrainians achieve victory and will support them “every step of the way.” He cited a bilateral security agreement signed by Biden at the G7 summit – joining the efforts of over a dozen other countries to support Ukraine's long-term defense capabilities.

Kirby added that this bilateral security agreement would help Ukraine defend itself while working on the necessary prerequisites for NATO membership.

Advertisement

Ukraine, like other prospective members, must meet several requirements before joining the Alliance, including building a robust defense industrial base, Kirby said.

Kirby also highlighted that even after the war, Ukraine will face a significant security threat due to its long border with Russia.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, without laying out a specific timeframe, also expressed confidence that Ukraine will eventually join NATO, during a meeting with his Ukrainian counterpart, Dmytro Kuleba, in Brussels at the beginning of April.

Pentagon Says Ukraine Can US Weapons Anywhere Across The Border Into Russia
Other Topics of Interest

Pentagon Says Ukraine Can US Weapons Anywhere Across The Border Into Russia

Pentagon spokesperson Major General Patrick Ryder said that while there had been no change in policy, Kyiv’s use of weapons against Russian troops was not limited to near Kharkiv on the Russian side.

Speaking at the biannual NATO summit, Blinken said that the purpose of the assembly was “to help build a bridge to that membership and to create a clear pathway for Ukraine moving forward.”

Regarding NATO membership, Kuleba in his turn said, “Ukraine deserves to be a member of NATO” and that this should happen “sooner rather than later.”

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Kyiv Post
Kyiv Post
The Kyiv Post is Ukraine's English-language newspaper and proud winner of the 2014 Missouri Honor Medal for Distinguished Service in Journalism. The newspaper's first print edition came out on Oct. 18, 1995, and went online in 1997.
Read Next
Freedom No Matter the Cost War in Ukraine
Freedom No Matter the Cost
By David Kirichenko
4h ago
EU Confirms Launch of Ukraine, Moldova Membership Talks Tuesday BREAKING Ukraine
EU Confirms Launch of Ukraine, Moldova Membership Talks Tuesday
By AFP
9h ago
Pentagon Says Ukraine Can US Weapons Anywhere Across The Border Into Russia War in Ukraine
Pentagon Says Ukraine Can US Weapons Anywhere Across The Border Into Russia
By Euractiv
11h ago
Kyiv Says Its Drones Struck Russian Kamikaze Drone Training Center, 3 Oil Refineries War in Ukraine
Kyiv Says Its Drones Struck Russian Kamikaze Drone Training Center, 3 Oil Refineries
By Kyiv Post
12h ago
Sponsored content
« Previous China Urges NATO to 'Stop Shifting Blame' Over Ukraine War
Next » Zelensky Signs Law on EU Roaming Integration, But Hurdles Remain