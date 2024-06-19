Russian fighter aircraft have begun to escort President Vladimir Putin’s flights as he visits Russian regions, the Agentstvo media site reports. One such event was noticed during his visit to Yakutsk on Tuesday, June 18.

During this trip, residents from the Russian city filmed the arrival of Putin’s version of “Air Force One” accompanied by at least one Su-30SM multirole fighter aircraft.

The Su-30SM is a fourth-generation $33 million, Russian multi-role fighter aircraft. It is designed to win air superiority, long-range patrolling, long-range aircraft escort, radar surveillance, targeting and control.

Prior to this the use of fighter escorts was limited exclusively to foreign visits.

Andriy Yusov, a representative of Ukraine’s Main Intelligence Directorate (НUR), told Kyiv Post that this was not the first time, adding that “it has become standard practice of late.” When asked what the Russian President was afraid of, Yusov simply answered – “everything.”