The United States will expedite the shipment of air defence missiles to Ukraine, the White House said on Thursday, June 20, following intense Russian bombardments that have resulted in widespread blackouts.

"We're going to reprioritize the deliveries of these exports so that those missiles rolling off the production line will now be provided to Ukraine," particularly Patriot and NASAMS missiles, National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

Ukraine's energy infrastructure has been severely damaged by targeted missile and drone strikes. These attacks have forced Kyiv to implement blackouts and import energy from the European Union.

President Zelensky has repeatedly appealed to Ukraine's allies for increased air-defense systems to safeguard the nation's critical infrastructure.

Advertisement

Responding to these calls, National Security Council spokesman John Kirby announced that the U.S. would prioritize delivering these systems to Ukraine over other countries that have placed orders.

A senior Ukrainian energy official has recently warned that scheduled power outages and emergency blackouts will intensify over the coming weeks, after a string of Russian attacks crippled Ukrainian electricity generation.

“Over the next few weeks, the situation will be much tougher than it is today,” the head of national grid operator Ukrenergo, Volodymyr Kydrytsky said in an interview late on Sunday, June 16.

Other Topics of Interest Pentagon Says Ukraine Can US Weapons Anywhere Across The Border Into Russia Pentagon spokesperson Major General Patrick Ryder said that while there had been no change in policy, Kyiv’s use of weapons against Russian troops was not limited to near Kharkiv on the Russian side.

He said periods during which Ukrainians might not have power were likely to be extended by up to 12 hours per day and that outages could become more “stringent.”

“This situation will continue until the end of July,” Kydrytsky said in the interview, broadcast on state media.

Oleksandr Kharchenko, the chairman of the Center for Energy Research, noted that Ukraine’s energy infrastructure is currently operating at a critically low capacity, suggesting potential winter blackouts lasting up to 20 hours without light or heating under the worst conditions.

Advertisement

In the most recent overnight assaults, early in the morning on Thursday, June 20, several energy facilities across four regions, including areas near Kyiv, were targeted.

DTEK, a major energy company, reported that one of its thermal power plants was struck, injuring three employees and causing severe equipment damage.

This marks the seventh major attack on DTEK facilities in the past three months, with over 180 attacks since the invasion began, resulting in 53 injuries and three fatalities among workers.

In a televised address, Zelensky unveiled plans to enhance the country’s energy resilience through new and alternative sources.

"The life of Ukraine must be preserved, particularly in terms of energy supply," he said.

The escalating attacks have prompted Zelensky to advocate for the installation of solar panels on essential buildings such as hospitals and schools.

Romania also announced plans to send a Patriot missile system to Ukraine, a move Zelensky described as "a truly powerful step" for regional security.