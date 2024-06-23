Armed militants conducted coordinated attacks on Orthodox churches, synagogues, and a police station in Derbent and Makhachkala on Sunday, June 23, resulting in the deaths of at least seven police officers, one priest, and one civilian. Derbent and Makhachkala are cities in Dagestan, a republic in Russia situated in the North Caucasus region. JOIN US ON TELEGRAM Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official. Regional authorities report that at least 25 people have been wounded, but it is unclear in which city.

In Derbent, the militants with automatic guns at first targeted the Orthodox Church of the Intercession of the Blessed Virgin Mary around 6 p.m. local time. Eyewitnesses reported gunfire and smoke in the area, prompting a full alert of the Derbent police force.

A priest was killed in the attack, as reported by Shamil Khadulaev, Chairman of the Dagestan Public Monitoring Commission. Advertisement "According to the information I received, Father Nikolay was killed in the church in Derbent; they slit his throat. He was 66 years old and very ill," Khadulaev stated.

A priest was killed in the attack, as reported by Shamil Khadulaev, Chairman of the Dagestan Public Monitoring Commission. "According to the information I received, Father Nikolay was killed in the church in Derbent; they slit his throat. He was 66 years old and very ill," Khadulaev stated.

He also mentioned that a security guard at the church, armed only with a pistol, was shot. Other priests have locked themselves inside the church, awaiting help, Khadulaev added. The attackers, armed with automatic weapons, also targeted a local synagogue in Derbent before fleeing in a white Volkswagen Polo. Video footage shows the synagogue engulfed in flames, with large plumes of smoke billowing from several windows on at least one floor. The Russian Jewish Congress said on its website the Derbent synagogue was attacked about 40 minutes before evening prayers.

В Дербенте вооруженные люди напали на православный храм, а в Махачкале загорелась синагога на улице Еромошкина. В городах слышна стрельба, сообщается о гибели одного полицейского и ранении еще одного. pic.twitter.com/R0qaf610Sb — The Insider (@the_ins_ru) June 23, 2024

Almost simultaneously, militants set fire to a synagogue on Yermoshkina Street in Dagestan's capital Makhachkala. Smoke was seen billowing from the building’s third floor. Attackers also fired at a traffic police post. Video evidence depicts militants in black clothing shooting at passing police cars with machine guns.