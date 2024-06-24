Ukraine's energy operator Ukrenergo said Sunday that rolling electricity blackouts will be imposed nationwide throughout Monday because of increased Russian attacks on power stations.

Ukraine has had to impose power restrictions since May due to intense Russian attacks. Distribution companies issue schedules showing when energy will be cut off.

The more severe power outages will start from midnight Sunday and last until midnight Monday, Ukrenergo said, with the most widespread blackouts from 7.00 pm to 11.00 pm.

It said this was due to "the increase in consumption at the beginning of the working week and the difficult situation in the power system after massive Russian attacks".

The energy operator imposed similar measures on Wednesday.

With more electricity being imported from neighbouring countries, Ukraine has tried to limit power cuts to certain hours of the day, mainly in the afternoon.