Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, who is leaving the post in the fall, hopes that Ukraine will become a member of NATO in the next 10 years, he answered when replying to a question about possible Alliance expansion in the next decade, DW reports.

“I very much hope that Ukraine will become an ally,” he said, also emphasizing the need to increase military assistance to Kyiv ahead of the NATO summit in Washington, scheduled for July 9-11.

“The stronger this support is, the sooner the war unleashed by Russia against Ukraine can end,” he added.

According to Stoltenberg, Russian President Vladimir Putin is implementing a strategy of stalling in Ukraine, hoping to weaken Western resolve.

In May, the Office of the President of Ukraine reported that the International Working Group on Security Issues and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine proposed setting clear time limits for Ukraine’s accession to the North Atlantic Alliance – no later than July 2028, subject to the fulfillment of specific conditions.

The group is co-chaired by the Head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak and former NATO Secretary General Anders Fogh Rasmussen.