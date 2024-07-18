Donald Trump has picked J. D. Vance as his running mate and candidate for vice-president for the November election at the Republican National Convention this week. The 39-year-old senator from Ohio was once a fierce critic of Trump. Commentators examine what the Yale graduate and financial manager from a humble background stands for.

Short-lived hope of reconciliation

The moment of reflection after the attack is clearly over, Germany's Der Tagesspiegel observes:

“Sceptical long-term US observers cast doubts on – and cynics bet on – how long would the conciliatory tone would last. Donald Trump's answer 48 hours later: he nominates J. D. Vance as his vice-presidential running mate. Of the three favourites Trump had shortlisted, the senator from Ohio is the most vehement agitator. ... Trump's decision to nominate Vance as his running mate is a course-setting decision. In favour of populism, division and even of breaking the law if need be in the service of the supposedly good cause. So there goes the short-lived hope of reconciliation for a divided nation.”

The ideal presidential candidate for 2028

Greece's Naftemporiki writes:

“Vance says he wants to save the American way of life and 'shake up the elites'. He understands the anger of the white working class, who feel lost in globalisation and see Trump as an opportunity for revenge. This narrative may resonate not only with Republican primary voters, but also with some undecided voters who are fed up with the American political drama. ... If Trump wins the election, Vance will also be at the forefront of the race to succeed him. He would be the ideal presidential candidate for 2028, when Trump can no longer run for a third term.”

Potentially just the beginning of problematic trend

Denmark's Berlingske eyes Vance's appointment with concern:

“We in Europe must be extremely worried and must not deceive ourselves: If Trump believes that Europeans are weak and spineless when it comes to contributing to their own defence, then Vance is on that track too. ... Things don't look rosy for the Democrats either. Vance is very talented and a great debater who, at 39, has the future ahead of him. ... Vance as candidate for vice president is a signal that Trump's political movement will not end with him. On the contrary, it could be just the start of a problematic trend that lasts for decades to come.”

Populist and protectionist

Trump is using Vance, Spain's ABC believes:

“Some think that the decision to nominate Vance is meant to camouflage Trump's desire to move Republicans away from traditional conservatism and onto a purely populist path. ... This pick rejuvenates the ticket (Vance is 39) and expands Trump's profile. ... It is well known that Vance is a belligerent opponent of abortion while Trump believes that the legalisation of abortion in the states should be respected. ... The most worrisome thing about Vance is his stance on international issues. ... He has said that he doesn't care about the war in Ukraine and is against continued support for the government of Volodymyr Zelensky, whom he has accused of corruption. As a true US protectionist he is profoundly isolationist.”

Fickle as the wind

Although Vance is considered a staunch opponent of support for Ukraine, his position is not set in stone, writes Ukraine's gazeta.ua:

“Vance could change his attitude by 180 degrees and has already done so in the past. He is above all an example of classic careerism, using every opportunity to gain an advantage. This means that nothing he has said about Ukraine is immutable or canonical. Vance simply parrots Trump. And his policies have never been characterised by consistency or responsibility. So if Trump were to say that Ukraine is an outpost of the democratic world, Vance would also begin to support us fervently.”

