Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called for unity Thursday as he met with some 45 European leaders gathered for the European Political Community (EPC) meeting hosted by new UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer at Bleinheim Palace, near Oxford.
Today at Blenheim, a place associated with Winston Churchill, I addressed leaders at the European Political Community Summit. I stressed the importance of unity, bravery, and decisive action in defending our values and ensuring a peaceful, secure, and prosperous future for… pic.twitter.com/z60FoBUebZ— Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) July 18, 2024
