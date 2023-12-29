Video
Ukraine
Jan. 25, 13:00
The Chief Editor of Kyiv Post discusses with his counterpart in Barcelona at the El Mundo newspaper the political situation in Catalonia and responses to Russia’s war against Ukraine.
Ukraine
Jan. 10, 18:00
The huge investment opportunities and business potential in Ukraine right now are being missed by those best positioned to make the most of them.
War in Ukraine
Jan. 5, 08:52
Exploring the roots of Russia's war in Ukraine: Could a full-scale invasion in 2022 have been in the works since Ukraine's independence in 1991? Let’s find out.
War in Ukraine
Dec. 29, 2023
Chuck Pfarrer, former squadron leader of SEAL Team 6, explains why Russia, despite having more than 2x more troops than Ukraine, is failing to make headway in Ukraine.
Ukraine
Dec. 28, 2023
Kyiv Post Chief Editor Bohdan Nahaylo tells Ray Suarez of World Affairs, San Fransisco, what special meaning Christmas has this year for Ukrainians at home and abroad.
Ukraine
Dec. 21, 2023
Kyiv Post Chief Editor says thank you to all those who have supported Ukraine through 2023 and will stay with us in the New Year.
Ukraine
Nov. 22, 2023
At the recent Web Summit, Kyiv Post's Editor-in-Chief communicated with professionals who shared a deep understanding of the rapid development of Ukraine's technological and IT industry.
War in Ukraine
Nov. 20, 2023
Vladimir Putin is waging war against Ukraine and he will next attack Europe, says Andrei Illarionov, formerly a Senior Policy Adviser during Putin's early period as president.
Putin
Nov. 16, 2023
Jessika Aro, a Finnish journalist, is the author of Putin's Trolls, a best-selling must-read on how Russia is trying to create chaos and panic in the West.
Ukraine
Nov. 15, 2023
Kyiv Post speaks to Executive Director of the European Business Association, Anna Derevyanko, about the challenges – and the opportunities – of investing in Ukraine.
Washington
Nov. 13, 2023
PUBLIC OPINION: Should the West Supply Ukraine With More Weapons to End the War Amid Stalemate Talks?
Ukraine's head of the armed forces has voiced concerns that Ukraine is heading for a stalemate in the war with Russia and that the only way out of it is via a technological breakthrough.
Nov. 9, 2023
Gen. Hodges, a vocal supporter of Ukraine, leaves no doubts as to what the US must do now if we wish to defeat the terrorists waging war against Israel and to help Ukraine achieve a lasting victory.
War in Ukraine
Nov. 8, 2023
Kyiv Post Senior Defense Correspondent Stefan Korshak visits a privately-run military training area in the Kyiv region and speaks with civilians who decided to spend their weekend practicing for war.
War in Ukraine
Nov. 3, 2023
Tom Palmer, PhD, “A Libertarian for Ukraine” discusses why we are inspired by Ukraine’s heroes who risk it all so that their common man can live in freedom and without fear of oppression.
Ukraine
Nov. 1, 2023
Kyiv Post's Chief Editor Bohdan Nahaylo shares his reflection at Halloween and the beginning of November.
War in Ukraine
Nov. 1, 2023
On Remembrance Day, UK soldier Shareef Amin, a volunteer fighter with the Ukrainian army, tells Kyiv Post's Chief Editor what motivates him and about his fallen international and Ukrainian comrades.