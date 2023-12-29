Video

Catalonia, Spain, Ukraine, Russia – Interview with Chief Editor of El Mundo, Barcelona
Ukraine
Jan. 25, 13:00
Catalonia, Spain, Ukraine, Russia – Interview with Chief Editor of El Mundo, Barcelona
The Chief Editor of Kyiv Post discusses with his counterpart in Barcelona at the El Mundo newspaper the political situation in Catalonia and responses to Russia’s war against Ukraine.
By Kyiv Post
Now Is The Time For VCs To Invest In Ukraine – Here’s Why
Ukraine
Jan. 10, 18:00
Now Is The Time For VCs To Invest In Ukraine – Here’s Why
The huge investment opportunities and business potential in Ukraine right now are being missed by those best positioned to make the most of them.
By Kyiv Post
The Origins of Russia’s War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Jan. 5, 08:52
The Origins of Russia’s War in Ukraine
Exploring the roots of Russia's war in Ukraine: Could a full-scale invasion in 2022 have been in the works since Ukraine's independence in 1991? Let’s find out.
By Kyiv Post
The Strategy for a Total Disaster: Russia's Disastrous Invasion of Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Dec. 29, 2023
The Strategy for a Total Disaster: Russia's Disastrous Invasion of Ukraine
Chuck Pfarrer, former squadron leader of SEAL Team 6, explains why Russia, despite having more than 2x more troops than Ukraine, is failing to make headway in Ukraine.
By Jason Jay Smart
What Christmas 2023 in Ukraine Means as Russia's war Rages On
Ukraine
Dec. 28, 2023
What Christmas 2023 in Ukraine Means as Russia's war Rages On
Kyiv Post Chief Editor Bohdan Nahaylo tells Ray Suarez of World Affairs, San Fransisco, what special meaning Christmas has this year for Ukrainians at home and abroad. 
By Kyiv Post
Thinking Out Loud: Thoughts before Christmas New-Style. Words of Seasonal Gratitude
Ukraine
Dec. 21, 2023
Thinking Out Loud: Thoughts before Christmas New-Style. Words of Seasonal Gratitude
Kyiv Post Chief Editor says thank you to all those who have supported Ukraine through 2023 and will stay with us in the New Year.
By Kyiv Post
Tech Horizons: Unveiling Ukraine's Innovation at Web Summit 2023
Ukraine
Nov. 22, 2023
Tech Horizons: Unveiling Ukraine's Innovation at Web Summit 2023
At the recent Web Summit, Kyiv Post's Editor-in-Chief communicated with professionals who shared a deep understanding of the rapid development of Ukraine's technological and IT industry.
By Kyiv Post
‘I Worked With Putin: Here’s What You Don’t Know About Him’
War in Ukraine
Nov. 20, 2023
‘I Worked With Putin: Here’s What You Don’t Know About Him’
Vladimir Putin is waging war against Ukraine and he will next attack Europe, says Andrei Illarionov, formerly a Senior Policy Adviser during Putin's early period as president.
By Jason Jay Smart
Featured
Tech Horizons: Unveiling Ukraine's Innovation at Web Summit 2023

Tech Horizons: Unveiling Ukraine's Innovation at Web Summit 2023

The Russian Link Between the World's Instability

The Russian Link Between the World's Instability

Washington Has Not Decided If It Wants Ukraine to Win

Washington Has Not Decided If It Wants Ukraine to Win

The Russian Intelligence Service is Calling
Putin
Nov. 16, 2023
The Russian Intelligence Service is Calling
Jessika Aro, a Finnish journalist, is the author of Putin's Trolls, a best-selling must-read on how Russia is trying to create chaos and panic in the West.
By Jason Jay Smart
Now is the Time to Invest in Ukraine's Resilient Business Environment, EBA Says
Ukraine
Nov. 15, 2023
Now is the Time to Invest in Ukraine's Resilient Business Environment, EBA Says
Kyiv Post speaks to Executive Director of the European Business Association, Anna Derevyanko, about the challenges – and the opportunities – of investing in Ukraine.
By Kyiv Post
PUBLIC OPINION: Should the West Supply Ukraine With More Weapons to End the War Amid Stalemate Talks?
Washington
Nov. 13, 2023
PUBLIC OPINION: Should the West Supply Ukraine With More Weapons to End the War Amid Stalemate Talks?
Ukraine's head of the armed forces has voiced concerns that Ukraine is heading for a stalemate in the war with Russia and that the only way out of it is via a technological breakthrough.
By Kyiv Post
The Russian Link Between the World's Instability
 
Nov. 9, 2023
The Russian Link Between the World's Instability
Gen. Hodges, a vocal supporter of Ukraine, leaves no doubts as to what the US must do now if we wish to defeat the terrorists waging war against Israel and to help Ukraine achieve a lasting victory.
By Jason Jay Smart
US ex-Marine, Special Ops vet Train Ukrainian Civilians in Marksmanship, Small Unit Tactics
War in Ukraine
Nov. 8, 2023
US ex-Marine, Special Ops vet Train Ukrainian Civilians in Marksmanship, Small Unit Tactics
Kyiv Post Senior Defense Correspondent Stefan Korshak visits a privately-run military training area in the Kyiv region and speaks with civilians who decided to spend their weekend practicing for war.
By Kyiv Post
Ukraine Fights for Freedom EXCLUSIVE
War in Ukraine
Nov. 3, 2023
Ukraine Fights for Freedom
Tom Palmer, PhD, “A Libertarian for Ukraine” discusses why we are inspired by Ukraine’s heroes who risk it all so that their common man can live in freedom and without fear of oppression.
By Jason Jay Smart
Thinking Out Loud: Reflections on Halloween and Remembrance Day
Ukraine
Nov. 1, 2023
Thinking Out Loud: Reflections on Halloween and Remembrance Day
Kyiv Post's Chief Editor Bohdan Nahaylo shares his reflection at Halloween and the beginning of November.
By Kyiv Post
UK Soldier Fighting for Ukraine Remembers On Kyiv's Maidan His Fallen Comrades
War in Ukraine
Nov. 1, 2023
UK Soldier Fighting for Ukraine Remembers On Kyiv's Maidan His Fallen Comrades
On Remembrance Day, UK soldier Shareef Amin, a volunteer fighter with the Ukrainian army, tells Kyiv Post's Chief Editor what motivates him and about his fallen international and Ukrainian comrades. 
By Kyiv Post