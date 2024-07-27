Ukraine reported 122 combat engagements with the Russians on Friday, the General Staff said in a war situation update Saturday morning, July 27.

Russian forces launched 80 airstrikes – using a missile and 117 glide bombs – at Ukrainian military positions and the civilian population, the military reported.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM

Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

Ukraine recorded 4,636 shelling attacks from the Russians, including 71 with multiple rocket launchers.

According to the General Staff, the Russians carried out:

Airstrikes

In the Kharkiv region’s:

Lyptsi, Vovchansk, Tykhe, Hlyboke, Vesele, Vovchanski Khutory, Synkivka, Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi and Starytsia

In the Donetsk region’s:

Lyman, Siversk, Chasiv Yar, Pivnichne, Druzhba, Oleksandropil, Novoselivka Persha, Ivanivka, Krasnohorivka, Toretsk, Lysychne, Zhelanne, Karlivka, Verkhniokamianske, New York, Ukrainsk, Maksymilianivka, Kostiantynivka and Katerynivka

Advertisement

In the Kherson region’s:

Mala Tokmachka, Lobkove, Huliaipole and Kamianske in the Zaporizhzhia region and Tiahynka

Combat

Ukraine said that its combat aircraft, missile and artillery forces launched three strikes on areas where Russian troops were concentrated, hitting an artillery system, two radars and a Buk air defense system.

In the Kharkiv sector, ten combat clashes were recorded in the vicinity of Hlyboke, Slobozhanske and Vovchansk.

Seven Russian attacks were recorded in the Kupiansk sector. Ukraine reported that it repelled Russian assaults near Synkivka, Tabaivka, Pishchane and Stelmakhivka.

My Pacifist Dilemma
Other Topics of Interest

My Pacifist Dilemma

There was a time when I considered myself a pacifist. Ultimately I got sick of passively watching ordinary people being cut down and decided to do something about it.

In the Lyman sector, the Russians launched 12 attacks near Nevske, Novoserhiivka, Novoiehorivka, Makiivka and in the Serebriansky forest.

In the Siversk sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled three assaults by Russian attackers near Verkhniokamianske and Ivano-Darivka.

In the Kramatorsk sector, Russian forces launched five attacks near Hryhorivka and Chasiv Yar.

In the Toretsk sector, the Russians, with the support of aircraft, carried out 19 attacks near Pivnichne, Zalizne, New York and Toretsk.

Advertisement

In the Pokrovsk sector, Ukrainian forces repelled 37 assaults near Vozdvyzhenka, Kalynove, Tymofiivka, Novoselivka Persa, Vesele, Vovche, Yasnobrodivka, and Novooleksandrivka – the latter being the site of the greatest concentration of forces.

In the Kurakhove sector, Ukrainian forces repelled 14 attacks near Krasnohorivka, Kostiantynivka, Netailove, Karlivka, and Paraskoviivka – where the Russians tried to break through Ukrainian defenses.

In the Vremivka sector, the Russian army carried out six assaults near Staromlynivka, Vodiane and Kostiantynivka.

In the Orikhiv sector, the Russians made seven attempts to dislodge Ukrainian units from their positions near Mala Tokmachka, Robotyne and Novoandriivka.

In the Dnipro River sector, the operational situation hasn’t changed significantly. The Russians launched an airstrike in the vicinity of Tiahynka.

There were no signs of a Russian offensive recorded in the Volyn and Polissia sectors, the General Staff stated.

On the border with the Chernihiv and Sumy regions, the Russians maintain a military presence and continue shelling populated areas, it said.

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Kyiv Post
Kyiv Post
The Kyiv Post is Ukraine's English-language newspaper and proud winner of the 2014 Missouri Honor Medal for Distinguished Service in Journalism. The newspaper's first print edition came out on Oct. 18, 1995, and went online in 1997.
Read Next
Ukraine Court Orders Detention of Suspect in Murder of Nationalist Ex-MP Top News
Ukraine Court Orders Detention of Suspect in Murder of Nationalist Ex-MP
By AFP
5h ago
What Russia Told Ukrainians During the European Elections War in Ukraine
What Russia Told Ukrainians During the European Elections
By Euractiv
5h ago
My Pacifist Dilemma War in Ukraine
OPINION: My Pacifist Dilemma
By Chris Hennemeyer
5h ago
Ukraine’s Olympic Swimmers Trained Amid Missile Attacks France
Ukraine’s Olympic Swimmers Trained Amid Missile Attacks
By Ihor N. Stelmach
5h ago
Sponsored content
« Previous Historic River Parade, Dion Show-Stopper Ignite Paris Olympics
Next » Blinken Hits Out at China’s ‘Unlawful Actions’ in South China Sea