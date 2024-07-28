A Ukrainian drone strike sparked a fire at a fuel depot in Russia's Kursk region, bordering Ukraine, the regional governor said on Sunday.

There were no casualties reported.

"Ukrainian drones targeted a fuel depot in the Kursk region overnight. Three fuel tanks were set alight," governor Alexei Smirnov said on Telegram.

He said firefighters had extinguished the blaze and no-one had been hurt.

The Russian defence minister said separately that two Ukrainian drones aimed at the Nizhny Novgorod region east of Moscow had been intercepted.

On Saturday, Ukraine's Defense Intelligence (HUR) confirmed to Kyiv Post that Ukrainian drones struck three Russian Air Bases and damaged a supersonic bomber.

Ukrainian drone attacks on Russian fuel depots, refineries and energy facilities are frequent, particularly in the border regions.

Russia has also launched massive attacks on Ukraine's power plants, causing severe electricity shortages in recent months.