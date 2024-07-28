A Ukrainian drone strike sparked a fire at a fuel depot in Russia's Kursk region, bordering Ukraine, the regional governor said on Sunday.

There were no casualties reported.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM

Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

"Ukrainian drones targeted a fuel depot in the Kursk region overnight. Three fuel tanks were set alight," governor Alexei Smirnov said on Telegram.

He said firefighters had extinguished the blaze and no-one had been hurt.

The Russian defence minister said separately that two Ukrainian drones aimed at the Nizhny Novgorod region east of Moscow had been intercepted.

On Saturday, Ukraine's Defense Intelligence (HUR) confirmed to Kyiv Post that Ukrainian drones struck three Russian Air Bases and damaged a supersonic bomber.

Ukrainian drone attacks on Russian fuel depots, refineries and energy facilities are frequent, particularly in the border regions.

Advertisement

Russia has also launched massive attacks on Ukraine's power plants, causing severe electricity shortages in recent months.

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
AFP
AFP
Read Next
Was Kamikaze Jet Ski Found Drifting Near Turkey New Ukrainian Weapon? Turkey
Was Kamikaze Jet Ski Found Drifting Near Turkey New Ukrainian Weapon?
By Kyiv Post
5h ago
Orbán Says Russia Stands to Gain as ‘Irrational’ West Loses Power Europe
Orbán Says Russia Stands to Gain as ‘Irrational’ West Loses Power
By Euractiv
6h ago
Ukraine and Harris and Ukrainian-Americans and the Ukrainian Future US
OPINION: Ukraine and Harris and Ukrainian-Americans and the Ukrainian Future
By Timothy Snyder
10h ago
Trump Tells US Christians They Won’t Have to Vote Again if He Wins US
Trump Tells US Christians They Won’t Have to Vote Again if He Wins
By Euractiv
10h ago
Sponsored content
« Previous 837 Steps and Two Dodgy Knees - Not Exactly a Stairway to Heaven
Next » Was Kamikaze Jet Ski Found Drifting Near Turkey New Ukrainian Weapon?