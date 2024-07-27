About 100 miles southeast of Moscow, at around 6 a.m. Saturday, July 27 the sounds of at least three explosions rang out at Dyagilevo air base, which serves as a training center for the Russian military’s strategic bomber force.
And in the same, Ryazan Oblast, Ukraine’s Main Directorate of Intelligence (HUR) also struck an oil field with kamikaze drones, a source in Ukrainian intelligence told Kyiv Post Saturday afternoon.
JOIN US ON TELEGRAM
Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.
A couple of hours later, the Astra Telegram channel published what was reported to be video of a robot plane in Ryazan Oblast and photos of a column of black smoke rising from the Dyagilevo air base.
One person posting on social media, and calling their Ryazan-city home “just a stone’s throw” from the air base, said: “My window was open, I almost shit myself from the sounds.”
But Dyagilevo – a tasty target for Ukrainians, what with its Tu-95MS, Tu-22M3, Tu-134UBL, Il-78 aircraft and its aircraft repair plant – was only the first of three Russian air bases attacked by Ukrainian drones.
Roughly two hours after the explosions in Dyagilevo and 337 miles away, HUR struck again, but this time it was Engels air base in Saratov Oblast – where Russia houses strategic bombers that are used to attack targets in Ukraine.
In both cases, the results of the strikes have to be clarified, Kyiv Post’s source said.
Ukraine Hacks ATMs Across Russia in Ongoing Massive Cyberattack
However, according to the source, Ukraine’s attack on the third airfield – Olenya, an air base near Finland in the far-north Murmansk Oblast, witnessed the crippling of its Tu-22M3 long-range supersonic bomber-missile carrier.
Meanwhile, the Russian Defense Ministry claimed that it shot down at least 12 kamikaze drones over the Kursk, Belgorod, Rostov, Bryansk and Lipetsk regions.
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter