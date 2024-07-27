About 100 miles southeast of Moscow, at around 6 a.m. Saturday, July 27 the sounds of at least three explosions rang out at Dyagilevo air base, which serves as a training center for the Russian military’s strategic bomber force.

And in the same, Ryazan Oblast, Ukraine’s Main Directorate of Intelligence (HUR) also struck an oil field with kamikaze drones, a source in Ukrainian intelligence told Kyiv Post Saturday afternoon.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM

Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

A couple of hours later, the Astra Telegram channel published what was reported to be video of a robot plane in Ryazan Oblast and photos of a column of black smoke rising from the Dyagilevo air base.

One person posting on social media, and calling their Ryazan-city home “just a stone’s throw” from the air base, said: “My window was open, I almost shit myself from the sounds.”

Advertisement

But Dyagilevo – a tasty target for Ukrainians, what with its Tu-95MS, Tu-22M3, Tu-134UBL, Il-78 aircraft and its aircraft repair plant – was only the first of three Russian air bases attacked by Ukrainian drones.

Roughly two hours after the explosions in Dyagilevo and 337 miles away, HUR struck again, but this time it was Engels air base in Saratov Oblast – where Russia houses strategic bombers that are used to attack targets in Ukraine.

In both cases, the results of the strikes have to be clarified, Kyiv Post’s source said.

Ukraine Hacks ATMs Across Russia in Ongoing Massive Cyberattack
Other Topics of Interest

Ukraine Hacks ATMs Across Russia in Ongoing Massive Cyberattack

The cyberattack, which started July 23, is “gaining momentum” a Ukrainian source in intelligence said.

However, according to the source, Ukraine’s attack on the third airfield – Olenya, an air base near Finland in the far-north Murmansk Oblast, witnessed the crippling of its Tu-22M3 long-range supersonic bomber-missile carrier.

Meanwhile, the Russian Defense Ministry claimed that it shot down at least 12 kamikaze drones over the Kursk, Belgorod, Rostov, Bryansk and Lipetsk regions.

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Jeremy Dirac
Jeremy Dirac
Jeremy Dirac is the Deputy Managing News Editor for Kyiv Post. He’s been working in journalism for many years and has been focused on Ukrainian issues. Before joining Kyiv Post, he served as the Ukraine Desk Editor for WhoWhatWhy.org and as the Online News Editor for UATV Channel. He graduated from UMass Amherst in 2005 and learned the ropes as a cub reporter for The Recorder newspaper in Greenfield, Massachusetts.
Read Next
Russia Slams Olympic Opening as ‘Massive Failure’ Top News
Russia Slams Olympic Opening as ‘Massive Failure’
By AFP
1h ago
‘President’ Kamala Harris – Implications for Ukraine US
OPINION: ‘President’ Kamala Harris – Implications for Ukraine
By Askold S. Lozynskyj
3h ago
Ukraine Hacks ATMs Across Russia in Ongoing Massive Cyberattack War in Ukraine
Ukraine Hacks ATMs Across Russia in Ongoing Massive Cyberattack
By Jeremy Dirac
4h ago
Blinken Hits Out at China’s ‘Unlawful Actions’ in South China Sea US
Blinken Hits Out at China’s ‘Unlawful Actions’ in South China Sea
By AFP
6h ago
Sponsored content
« Previous Ukraine Hacks ATMs Across Russia in Ongoing Massive Cyberattack
Next » Russia Slams Olympic Opening as ‘Massive Failure’