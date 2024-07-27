About 100 miles southeast of Moscow, at around 6 a.m. Saturday, July 27 the sounds of at least three explosions rang out at Dyagilevo air base, which serves as a training center for the Russian military’s strategic bomber force.

And in the same, Ryazan Oblast, Ukraine’s Main Directorate of Intelligence (HUR) also struck an oil field with kamikaze drones, a source in Ukrainian intelligence told Kyiv Post Saturday afternoon.

A couple of hours later, the Astra Telegram channel published what was reported to be video of a robot plane in Ryazan Oblast and photos of a column of black smoke rising from the Dyagilevo air base.

One person posting on social media, and calling their Ryazan-city home “just a stone’s throw” from the air base, said: “My window was open, I almost shit myself from the sounds.”