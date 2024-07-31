Ukrainian forces have reported the first sighting of a North Korean Bulsae-4 M-2018 self-propelled long-range anti-tank guided missile (ATGM) system somewhere in the Kharkiv region. It was spotted by a Ukrainian reconnaissance drone, with an image of the vehicle being posted on the @KUPua01 Telegram channel on July 30.

The Bulsae-4 launcher consists of a rotating package of eight missile containers mounted on the chassis of the North Korean M-2010 wheeled armored personnel carrier with its distinctive 2+4 all-wheel drive configuration.

The M-2010 is essentially a foreshortened version of the BTR-60/ BTR 80 armored personnel carrier. It is powered by a gutsy diesel engine which, combined with its unusual wheel layout, gives it relatively good cross country and rough terrain capability. It is said to have a maximum road speed of approximately 90 kph (55 mph) and an operational range of around 500 kilometers (310 miles).

The system is classified as Non-Line-of-Sight (NLOS) which uses a so-far unnamed fiber-optic guided missile system designed to engage both rotary and armored targets at distances said to be over 10 kilometers. It also shares some similarities with the Chinese AFT-10 ATGM.

The missile is a top-attack weapon designed to hit an armored vehicle where protection is most vulnerable. It is believed that serial production of the system began around 2018, although North Korean state television showed a similar missile being launched from an Mi-2 helicopter in 2016.

Exact details of the capability of the system and the number in service is unclear due to the secretive nature of Pyongyang's military programs. It is said that the missile uses an electro-optical guidance head that transmits a real-time video feed to the operator. This is understood to not only allow targeting adjustments to be made during flight but also so it can avoid obstacles and engage hidden targets.

The missile follows a non-ballistic trajectory, which helps to reduce the likelihood of radar detection, increasing crew survivability. In addition, a bank of three smoke grenade dischargers is mounted on each side at the front of the turret to assist in its self-protection.

North Korea's military support to Russia has grown into a strategic partnership over recent months with the appearance of significant quantities of North Korean missiles and artillery ammunition being used against Ukraine in exchange for Russian technological assistance.

Drone Image of the Bulsae-4 M-2018 ATGM system close to Kharkiv. Photo: @KUPua01 Telegram channel

The presence of a North Korean combat vehicle in Ukraine suggests even greater direct involvement than before. As yet, there has been no indication of how many vehicles have been deployed, though the number may be limited in order to see how well they perform in real combat conditions. This would enable Pyongyang to obtain data on any necessary improvements and for Russian forces to assess its potential on the Ukrainian battlefield.

The system is another example of Pyongyang’s drive to develop more effective modern weapon systems. Nevertheless, it is a surprise to see (at least) one having been deployed in combat operations in Ukraine which is likely to result in further international scrutiny and criticism of the regime which is already under fairly severe sanctions.