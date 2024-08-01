The Czech Republic will receive 15 tanks from Germany to help replace those sent to war-torn Ukraine, its defense ministry said Wednesday.

The Czech government, a staunch supporter of Ukraine as it struggles to stave off the Russian invasion, has given at least 62 of its tanks to Kyiv since the war began.

Prague has also increased its defense spending and seeks to modernize its army, notably using the German tanks, the first of which are due to be delivered later this year.

“We are replacing structurally obsolete Soviet equipment with new, modern machines that can withstand in the current environment,” Defense Minister Jana Cernochova said in a statement.

The Czech army will receive 14 Leopard 2A4 tanks and one armored “Buffel” tank recovery vehicle, Cernochova said.

She thanked “the German side for being able to appreciate in this way our assistance to Ukraine, which is facing brutal Russian aggression”.

Within the compensation package for Czech deliveries of military equipment to Ukraine, Germany has already gifted Prague 14 Leopard 2A4 tanks and a recovery vehicle.

The Czech government said in June it would also buy up to 77 German-made Leopard tanks in the next few years as part of a joint purchase deal with other European countries to help reduce prices.