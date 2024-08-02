Some Republican leaders in Washington have been expressing concern this week that their presidential nominee, Donald Trump, is veering away from centrist conservative opinions on national security, especially as concerns Ukraine.

One Republican senator told The Hill on condition of anonymity that “it’s a big question” whether Trump will continue the US support for Ukraine’s fight to keep its sovereignty.

“I don’t think he desires to be in conflict or to pay for conflicts around the world,” the senator said. “There’s no question where JD Vance is,” he added, in reference to Trump’s pick for vice president, who famously said this year that he “really doesn’t care” what happens to Ukraine.

Republican worries about Trump’s thus-far unspecified platform on assistance to Kyiv started to build when the former president invited Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban to his ostentatious modern complex in Florida in mid-July.

Orban, who has solidified his reputation as a stalwart Kremlin ally, flew to Trump’s resort directly from the NATO summit in Washington, a highly unusual gesture from a head of state, visiting only the political opponent of a host country’s leader. The two right-wing populists reportedly discussed US national security issues, particularly Ukraine.

But it’s Trump’s selection of the isolationist Ohio senator as his running mate that has more moderate conservatives most concerned.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said he’d be voting for the Trump-Vance ticket, but “I also support Ukraine, and I’m going to be arguing, no matter who gets elected president” to continue American commitments to Kyiv.

“It’s not just Ukraine, we’ve got worldwide organized authoritarian regimes talking to each other — China, North Korea, Russia, Iran and Iran’s proxies... This is the single largest problem facing the democratic world, no matter who wins the election. And that’s what I’m going to be working on the next couple years.”

McConnell called Orban “the one member of NATO who’s essentially turned his country over to the Chinese and the Russians.”

If a recent poll by Pew Research is any indication, a large portion of Republicans believe that Washington is spending too much in support of Ukraine.

The survey found that 47 percent of those identifying as Republican voters said the US is providing too much aid to Kyiv, while 18 percent said current aid levels are about right, and 12 percent believed Washington is providing too little.

However, in poll results for all US voters — Democratic, Republican and independent, only 29 percent of respondents said that the US has been too generous to Kyiv, and nearly 70 percent said that America should be keeping up the pressure on Russia via economic sanctions.

Of the 22 Republican senators who voted in favor of the latest $61 billion aid bill, those who have provided the most vocal support of Ukraine include: McConnell (Kentucky), John Cornyn (Texas), Mitt Romney (Utah), Susan Collins (Maine), and both senators from Alaska, Lisa Murkowski and Dan Sullivan.

Cornyn is mounting a campaign to replace McConnell as his party’s senate leader when the latter steps down and is now leading his rivals in fundraising.