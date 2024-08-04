Thirteen people, including five children, were killed in a five-story building on Salskoho Street in the Shevchenkivsky district of Kyiv during a Russian missile attack on July 8 – which local authorities said was the largest number of people killed in one of the capital’s residential building in Kyiv. Two entrances to the building were destroyed, and the remainder of the apartments were either burned out or suffered structural damage. JOIN US ON TELEGRAM Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official. Kateryna Pavlenko, a young widow of a Ukrainian serviceman, lived in one of these apartments with her little daughter and six-month-old son. Less than a year has passed since her husband, Dmytro Pavlenko, the commander of the unmanned aerial vehicle squad of the aerial reconnaissance unit of the Ukrainian Armed Forces (AFU) with the call sign "Virus," was killed in the southern sector, leaving Kateryna pregnant and with their daughter. Advertisement Dmytro and Kateryna Pavlenko, photo provided by Kateryna On the day a Russian missile hit the apartment building on Salskoho Street, leaving the Pavlenko family without a home, Kateryna and her children were away from home.

In a conversation with Kyiv Post, the widow of the fallen soldier said: “After losing your home, it’s hard to go on. Especially when you have two small children. I have not only to take care of myself but also of them. If you are alone, that’s one thing, but if you have children, you need to think about their well-being.” Other Topics of Interest Putin Calls Ukraine’s Kursk Incursion ‘Large-Scale Provocation’ In addition to the typical criticism of Kyiv, the Russian president didn’t comment on potential responses and said he would meet later with military and intelligence officials. Kateryna revealed that she feels a colossal change in her children’s behavior. “I lost my home; there was nothing left that was related to my beloved... But there are children left, and I want to give them everything so that they don't need anything,” she told Kyiv Post. Advertisement Kateryna’s daughter next to the portrait of her deceased father, photo provided by Kateryna Pavlenko “But the children sense my weakness and take advantage of it a little. You can't fight and shout because they still understand that something has happened, and in this way, they can be hurt,” added Kateryna. According to her, nothing is happening at the scene of the tragedy. Only three weeks later, officials came to see the condition of the housing. They said that the special commission would arrive in another two or three weeks, Kateryna added. “But we are all together with our neighbors, we are like one family. We help each other, support each other, and are always in touch,” she said. Kateryna clarified that no one lives in the building now because it is in a total state of disrepair and utilities have been disconnected.

According to her, the city authorities promised to settle people who wrote statements that they needed temporary housing.

"The authorities did not contribute to providing normal housing for the family of the fallen hero"