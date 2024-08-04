US officials have warned of a potential Iranian strike on Israel in response to the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh, expected on Monday, August 5. Three American and Israeli officials disclosed this information to Axios.

US officials anticipate that the attack could mirror the April 13 strike but may be more extensive. The Lebanese group Hezbollah might also participate in the attack.

The Biden administration is concerned that it might be more challenging to rally the same international and regional coalition that defended Israel during the previous Iranian attack, given the current war between Israel and Hamas, which has fueled anti-Israeli sentiment across the region.

On August 3, General Michael Kurilla, responsible for American forces in the region, arrived in the Middle East. Although his trip was pre-planned, he will now work to mobilise allies to counter a potential Iranian attack.

Officials from both the U.S. and Israel stated they are uncertain whether Iran and Hezbollah will coordinate their attacks or act independently. They believe both are still finalizing their military plans and awaiting political approval.

In response to the situation, the U.S. has decided to deploy an aircraft carrier strike group, a squadron of fighter jets, and additional warships to the Middle East, anticipating Iranian retaliation for the killing of the senior Hamas leader in Tehran earlier this week.