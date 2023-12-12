Latest

Fleeing Israel Too, Ukrainian Jews Seek Refuge in Hungary
Hungary
Dec. 12, 2023
Hungary’s leader has repeatedly been accused of flirting with anti-Semitism and his government has run poster campaigns targeting George Soros and his son Alex.
By AFP
Two Wrongs Don’t Make a Right - International Law is Being Tested in Gaza EXCLUSIVE
Legal
Nov. 18, 2023
It is one of the unforgiving principles of the laws of armed conflict that even when one side in a war commits crimes that violate the law, the other is still bound to uphold it.
By Daniel Taub
145 Ukrainians Evacuated from Gaza Strip Arrive in Moldova
Ukraine
Nov. 12, 2023
After arriving at Chisinau's airport, one Ukrainian woman with cancer was immediately brought to the Ukrainian border to be transported by ambulance to Odesa, the HUR wrote.
By Kyiv Post
‘Russians Said They Would Teach Our Attack in Their Military Academies' – Hamas Leader Mashal
Russia
Oct. 30, 2023
According to Khaled Mashal, Russia has massively benefited from the Hamas-Israeli war as it has distracted world attention from Ukraine.
By Kyiv Post
Moscow Hosts Talks With Delegates from Hamas and Iran
Ukraine
Oct. 27, 2023
Israel calls the meeting “an obscene step that gives support to terrorism”
By John Moretti
Israel: A Trap and No Endgame
Israel
Oct. 24, 2023
Ukraine’s refugees are sheltered in Europe, and the country will eventually join the European Union. By contrast, Israel’s government has no end game, Diane Francis writes.
By Diane Francis
Terrorists Lie. Who Knew? EXCLUSIVE
Israel
Oct. 20, 2023
In an exclusive opinion piece for Kyiv Post, Israel’s ambassador to Ukraine warns against what he calls duplicity on the part of Hammas.
By Michael Brodsky
Biden Urges US to Lead World Against Hamas, Putin Threats
Biden
Oct. 20, 2023
President Biden stresses need for US to show strong support for both Ukraine and Israel and not renege on its world leadership role.
By AFP
Ukraine Eyes Israel’s New ‘Iron Beam’ Missile Defense – Here’s What it Can Do
Israel
Oct. 16, 2023
In response to attacks by Hamas, the IDF is bringing its new Iron Beam anti-missile system into service ahead of schedule. Ukraine has had its sights on this laser weapon for some time.
By Steve Brown