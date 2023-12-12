Latest
Hungary
Dec. 12, 2023
Hungary’s leader has repeatedly been accused of flirting with anti-Semitism and his government has run poster campaigns targeting George Soros and his son Alex.
Legal
Nov. 18, 2023
It is one of the unforgiving principles of the laws of armed conflict that even when one side in a war commits crimes that violate the law, the other is still bound to uphold it.
Ukraine
Nov. 12, 2023
After arriving at Chisinau's airport, one Ukrainian woman with cancer was immediately brought to the Ukrainian border to be transported by ambulance to Odesa, the HUR wrote.
Russia
Oct. 30, 2023
According to Khaled Mashal, Russia has massively benefited from the Hamas-Israeli war as it has distracted world attention from Ukraine.
Ukraine
Oct. 27, 2023
Israel calls the meeting “an obscene step that gives support to terrorism”
Israel
Oct. 24, 2023
Ukraine’s refugees are sheltered in Europe, and the country will eventually join the European Union. By contrast, Israel’s government has no end game, Diane Francis writes.
Israel
Oct. 20, 2023
In an exclusive opinion piece for Kyiv Post, Israel’s ambassador to Ukraine warns against what he calls duplicity on the part of Hammas.
Biden
Oct. 20, 2023
President Biden stresses need for US to show strong support for both Ukraine and Israel and not renege on its world leadership role.
Israel
Oct. 16, 2023
In response to attacks by Hamas, the IDF is bringing its new Iron Beam anti-missile system into service ahead of schedule. Ukraine has had its sights on this laser weapon for some time.