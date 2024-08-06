On Monday, Ukraine’s Defense Intelligence (HUR) reported a successful strike on the Morozovsk military airfield in Russia’s Rostov region over the weekend, destroying and damaging multiple Su-34 fighter bombers some 130 km from the Ukrainian border.

But a few months prior, according to a Forbes report, Ukraine could have damaged or destroyed scores more when dozens of the same planes were parked at the Voronezh Malshevo air base, less than 300 km from the Ukrainian border. Unfortunately, for Kyiv, the US was still preventing Ukraine from striking Russian territory with its most sophisticated American-made missiles.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

Destroying the Su-34 jets has been of utmost importance to the Ukrainian military as they carry powerful glide bombs – some weighing three metric tons with the ability to destroy multiple houses in one hit even if they missed their target – that continue to plague the frontline troops.

Advertisement

More importantly, Russia parked dozens of its Su-34 – with an estimated total of roughly 100 in service – in June at a location within reach of Western-provided weaponry that Kyiv was prohibited from using. But that window has now vanished for Ukraine as Russia redeployed them to further, less vulnerable bases.

Su-34s and glide bombs

In July, Russian state news agency TASS published a video of a Su-34 fighter bomber being equipped with a FAB-3000 bomb that contains 1,200 kg (2,650 lbs) of high explosive, which could be straight TNT or a TNT/RDX/Aluminum mix.