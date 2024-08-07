Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official .

The Artan Active Action Unit and the Ukraine’s Defense Intelligence ( HUR ) carried out an operation on the temporarily occupied Tendra Spit in the northern part of the Black Sea. During the operation, according to HUR, the Ukrainians destroyed Russian forces, their equipment, and fortifications. A video of the operation was posted on the intelligence agency’s social media page.

Ukrainian special forces attempted a daring amphibious raid of Russian occupied territory at the mouth of the Dnipro River in the early hours of Tuesday, Aug. 6.

On Wednesday, Aug. 7, HUR reported that a group of special forces landed on the Tendra Spit and had destroyed enemy armored equipment, including an MT-LB amphibious, tracked armored fighting vehicle, an enemy electronic warfare system, and also demolished Russian fortifications.

During the battle, Russian occupation forces suffered personnel losses, but the exact number is being clarified.

“Having completed the assigned task, including its secret part, the military intelligence agents withdrew without losses,” the HUR statement said.

It was noted that this is not the first successful active operation by HUR special forces on the occupied Tendra Spit, a narrow sand bank about 65 km long and up to 1.8 km wide, located at the mouth of the Dnipro River, near Kherson, where it flows into the northern part of the Black Sea.

“Such actions are just part of the large-scale plan of Ukraine’s Security and Defense Forces, which is ongoing,” the intelligence agency added.

Pro-Russian milblogger Rybar, on the other hand, described the landing attempt as a failure: “Around 3 a.m., 12 boats with AFU [Armed Forces of Ukraine] troops moved towards the spit, intending to carry out a landing. As a result of a brief battle, the first three boats were destroyed – they were washed ashore. The remaining nine turned back and headed in the opposite direction.

Rybar gave no evidence of any destroyed boats. Kyiv Post has not been able to independently verify either side’s claim.