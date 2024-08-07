Kyiv Post's sources in SBU (The Security Sevice of Ukraine) have confirmed that soldiers from the M2 unit of the SBU Special Operations Center successfully struck a Russian Mi-28 helicopter with a long-range FPV drone over the Kursk region on Tuesday, Aug. 6.

The drone video was posted on the Sternenko Telegram channel belonging to Ukrainian activist Serhii Sternenko. Kyiv Post's sources in SBU confirmed the authenticity of the footage.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

“The first time in history a drone strikes helicopter in midair,” the message reads.

Moscow’s defense ministry said it had rushed its troops and aviation units to the border in the southwestern Kursk region after a morning raid by Ukrainian units – the latest such attack in the war.

Advertisement

“Up to 300 militants from Ukraine’s 22nd Mechanized Brigade, supported by 11 tanks and over 20 armored vehicles, attacked Russian border positions in the Kursk region,” Russia’s defense ministry said in a statement on Tuesday evening.

Analysts of the Deep State Ukrainian OSINT project analyzed photo and video materials from the Kursk region and concluded that the Russian occupiers had lost at least two tanks and an attack helicopter.

Russian military bloggers claim that at least two helicopters – a Ka-52 and a Mi-28 – were destroyed.

Other Topics of Interest Putin Calls Ukraine’s Kursk Incursion ‘Large-Scale Provocation’ In addition to the typical criticism of Kyiv, the Russian president didn’t comment on potential responses and said he would meet later with military and intelligence officials.

“We lost two helicopters, a Ka-52 and a fire support helicopter. The situation has worsened,” reported Russian milblogger Sladkov, probably referring to the Mi-28 as the “fire support helicopter.”

“The enemy [Ukraine] has brought in reserves. Another battalion of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has arrived. The total number of the Ukrainian group penetrating deep into the Kursk region is up to 900 people,” he added in his Telegram post.

DeepState analysts have reported that drone photos, reportedly taken over the western outskirts of Sudzha in the Kursk region, show three trucks, two of which are transporting tanks, engulfed in flames, indicating they have been struck.

Advertisement

t.me/DeepStateUA

While Deep State did not specify the type of tanks, online sources suggest they are T-62 models.

Additionally, a photo of what appears to be a Ka-52 Alligator reconnaissance and attack helicopter was posted. The image shows the helicopter’s tail section on fire.

t.me/DeepStateUA

It is unclear what hit the helicopter, but reports suggest that the Ukrainian Armed Forces used an attack drone.