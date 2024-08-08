The Luxembourg-based NATO Support and Procurement Agency (NSPA) awarded the Raytheon weapons manufacturer a $478 million contract to supply Germany with Patriot Guidance Enhanced Missiles (GEM-Ts) to replenish its stocks.

GEM-T is one of the Patriot missile variants designed to engage tactical ballistic missiles, cruise missiles or aircraft, according to a Raytheon brochure. Each unit is estimated to cost $6 million for European purchasers.

Denmark, the Netherlands and Norway have agreed to finance the procurement through NSPA, NATO’s logistics and procurement agency, according to a Raytheon press release.

Defense Express reported in July that Germany completed the delivery of the 100 Patriot missiles it had pledged for Ukraine in June, without specifying which variants it had supplied.

The publication added that Raytheon currently produces around 240 units of the GEM-T missile annually.

The Financial Times (FT) reported that as of June, Ukraine was operating at least four Patriot systems donated by the US and Germany, but its holdings of missiles is unclear.

In April, President Volodymyr Zelensky said Ukraine needed a “bare minimum” of seven Patriot systems to protect its strategic assets, and preferably 25 Patriot systems to effectively protect Ukrainian airspace from Russian aerial threats.

A Patriot battery, comprising power plants, radar, and other equipment is estimated to cost around $1 billion per unit, excluding costs associated with subsequent operation and maintenance.

In June, Washington announced a decision to prioritize Patriot missile deliveries to Ukraine over other nations with open orders.