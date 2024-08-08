Ukraine has officially introduced the “Armiya (Army)+” app in a bid to eliminate routine paperwork for military personnel allowing them to send reports to their commanders and access various other services electronically.

President Volodymyr Zelensky publicly announced the launch on Aug. 8 at a session attended by Kyiv Post’s reporter.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

Zelensky also said that Army+ should become the second element of Ukraine’s establishment of digital state following on from the Diia Unified Portal of Public Services and the “Mriya” (dream) application for children, parents and teachers which will go live in September.

He said Armiya+ will free Ukrainian army personnel from completing tedious paperwork and satisfying outdated bureaucracy, allowing commanders and soldiers to focus on their duties.

Advertisement

The app will offer courses and training programs, as well as access to all state-provided social services and will also feature IT support and surveys to monitor the real situation regarding military supplies.

“This is just the first release of Armiya+ - just as we have added new features to ‘Diia’, we will continue to enhance Armiya+,” Zelensky said.

Defense Minister Rustem Umerov said that digitization is an irreversible process essential for the effectiveness and capability of the defense forces.

“Armiya+ will provide all military services in a single system - banks, training, digital document processing, logistics, personnel matters, and feedback,” Umerov added.

Other Topics of Interest What to Make of Ukraine’s Strike into Russia’s Kursk Oblast? Kyiv Post asked Andreas Umland, a leading analyst on Europe and Russia, about the latest dramatic development in the Russia-Ukraine war.

He promised that future updates will include services for military families.

The Ministry of Defense aims to create an ecosystem that simplifies and clarifies military life. The minister promised that in the future, Army+ will integrate services for military families.

Mykhailo Fedorov, Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine. Photo: Kateryna Zakharchenko, Kyiv Post

Advertisement

The app will enable soldiers to submit reports with a few clicks and track the status of the process through various stages such as “under registration,” “pending signature,” “approved,” or “rejected.” Commanders must justify the reasons for any rejections and sign documents electronically.

Armiya+ will be available for sending reports for approval and will host surveys to allow the state to quickly gather opinions from soldiers on various issues.

The app will also support online applications for service benefits and support reliable communication through secure chats. Additional features, such as ordering ammunition and evacuation requests, are being developed.

The app is available for download on Google Play and the App Store but is accessible only to military personnel.

Digitalization in Ukraine is rapidly advancing with noteworthy achievements, including various online platforms like “Diia” for electronic documents, business registration, and other services. Despite current progress, challenges still remain, but Ukraine’s digital revolution continues.