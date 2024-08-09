The prosecution has requested 15 years in prison for Ksenia Karelina, a US and Russian citizen, for “treason” for providing funds to the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

In 2022, she transferred $51.80 to a Ukrainian foundation, according to the First Department human rights group.

She had arrived in Yekaterinburg on Jan. 2, 2024, to visit her parents her ex-husband Yevgeny Khavana told The New York Post. On Jan. 27, she was arrested for “disorderly conduct” and placed under administrative arrest for 14 days. said

The New Insider notes that police officers found correspondence in which she expressed a negative attitude to the war in Ukraine and called for anti-Russian rallies on her smartphone that was seized during her arrest. It was also alleged that she had helped organize and participated in anti-Russian rallies in Los Angeles.

On Feb.7, 32-year-old Karelina was charged with high treason, and was remanded in custody for two months the next day. According to Khavana, she was taken to court in handcuffs and blindfolded by Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB).

The prosecution called for Karelina be sentenced to 15 years in a general regime colony for transferring the money from her US bank account to the “Together for Ukraine” fund on Feb. 24, 2022, the day of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

The hearing at the Sverdlovsk Regional Court has concluded but the verdict and sentencing will be announced on Aug. 15.