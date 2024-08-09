The prosecution has requested 15 years in prison for Ksenia Karelina, a US and Russian citizen, for “treason” for providing funds to the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

In 2022, she transferred $51.80 to a Ukrainian foundation, according to the First Department human rights group.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM

Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

She had arrived in Yekaterinburg on Jan. 2, 2024, to visit her parents her ex-husband Yevgeny Khavana told The New York Post. On Jan. 27, she was arrested for “disorderly conduct” and placed under administrative arrest for 14 days. said

The New Insider notes that police officers found correspondence in which she expressed a negative attitude to the war in Ukraine and called for anti-Russian rallies on her smartphone that was seized during her arrest. It was also alleged that she had helped organize and participated in anti-Russian rallies in Los Angeles.

Advertisement

On Feb.7, 32-year-old Karelina was charged with high treason, and was remanded in custody for two months the next day. According to Khavana, she was taken to court in handcuffs and blindfolded by Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB).

The prosecution called for Karelina be sentenced to 15 years in a general regime colony for transferring the money from her US bank account to the “Together for Ukraine” fund on Feb. 24, 2022, the day of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

The hearing at the Sverdlovsk Regional Court has concluded but the verdict and sentencing will be announced on Aug. 15.

Ukraine Seeks US Green Light for ATACMS to Hold Kursk and Press Moscow
Other Topics of Interest

Ukraine Seeks US Green Light for ATACMS to Hold Kursk and Press Moscow

Kyiv is asking the US to authorize the use of ATACMS for strikes in Russia during the offensive in Kursk. This would help Ukraine hold territory and influence negotiations with Moscow.
To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Kyiv Post
Kyiv Post
The Kyiv Post is Ukraine's English-language newspaper and proud winner of the 2014 Missouri Honor Medal for Distinguished Service in Journalism. The newspaper's first print edition came out on Oct. 18, 1995, and went online in 1997.
Read Next
Russia Scrambles Troops, Arms to Defend Ukraine Incursion War in Ukraine
Russia Scrambles Troops, Arms to Defend Ukraine Incursion
By AFP
3h ago
War and Words: Effective Communication Strategies in Conflict War in Ukraine
War and Words: Effective Communication Strategies in Conflict
By Alina Hrytsenko
3h ago
Ukraine Seeks US Green Light for ATACMS to Hold Kursk and Press Moscow War in Ukraine
Ukraine Seeks US Green Light for ATACMS to Hold Kursk and Press Moscow
By Kyiv Post
4h ago
Changes That Never Arrived – Revisiting 2020’s Belarusian Rigged Presidential Election Belarus
Changes That Never Arrived – Revisiting 2020’s Belarusian Rigged Presidential Election
By Leo Chiu
4h ago
Sponsored content
« Previous ISW Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, August 8, 2024
Next » Nuclear Power Plants Currently Generate Over Half of Ukraine’s Electrical Power