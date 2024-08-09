Currently, Ukrainian nuclear power plants provide up to 60 percent of electricity supplied to all residential, commercial, industrial, and other consumers, Ukraine’s Minister of Energy Herman Galushchenko said.

“Everyone [knows] that [electrical] energy is needed. Everyone understands that thanks to nuclear energy, the entire country lives without restrictions on the electricity supply today for the tenth day,” Galushchenko said.

The Ministry of Energy hopes that the Verkhovna Rada will soon consider the administration’s bill on the completion of the construction of two power units at the Khmelnytskyi NPP.

They should provide an additional 2.2 GW of power to the electrical grid.