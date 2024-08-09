Currently, Ukrainian nuclear power plants provide up to 60 percent of electricity supplied to all residential, commercial, industrial, and other consumers, Ukraine’s Minister of Energy Herman Galushchenko said.
What percentage of electricity generation is provided by Ukrainian nuclear power plants?
“Everyone [knows] that [electrical] energy is needed. Everyone understands that thanks to nuclear energy, the entire country lives without restrictions on the electricity supply today for the tenth day,” Galushchenko said.
The Ministry of Energy hopes that the Verkhovna Rada will soon consider the administration’s bill on the completion of the construction of two power units at the Khmelnytskyi NPP.
They should provide an additional 2.2 GW of power to the electrical grid.
How much money does Ukraine need to ensure the stability of the energy system?
The board chair of NEC Ukrenergo, Volodymyr Kudrytskyi, said that to build an energy system resistant to possible Russian attacks, Ukraine should build more than 12 GW of capacity in the coming years, which would cost €12-13 billion ($13.0-14.2 billion).
As Kudrytskyi noted earlier, there are reasons to expect that the most difficult period of the summer is behind us, as the heat subsided, and the electricity consumption decreased accordingly.
On June 4, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal stated that Ukraine had lost more than 9 GW of generation capacity due to Russian attacks.
