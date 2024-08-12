Ukrainian forces advanced 70 square km (43 square miles) into Russia’s Kursk region in a single day, according to calculations by the Russian media outlet Agenstvo, which reported Sunday night, Aug. 11, that the current combat zone is 720 square km (447 square miles).

The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) also reported that based on geolocation footage and videos from Russia and Ukraine, between Saturday, Aug. 10 to Sunday, Aug. 11, Ukrainian forces advanced west and northwest in the Kursk region.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM

Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

According to Agenstvo, the farthest point from the border where fighting occurred is the village of Obshchy Kolodez in the Korenevsky district, which is 28 km (17 miles) from the border and 9 km (6 miles) from the Lgov-Rylsk road.

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian side has not officially confirmed its advance in the Kursk region, while the Kremlin may be attempting to calm the population.

Advertisement

The Insider reported that the Russian Defense Ministry is publishing videos of “successful strikes” on Ukrainian forces in the Kursk direction – but the footage was filmed a long time ago in other locations.

For example, a video published on Aug. 10 by state-owned media outlet RIA Novosti, claims to show strikes in the Kursk region near the Ukrainian border, but journalists indicate that the footage was actually shot during strikes on the cities of Kreminna and Chasiv Yar in Ukraine’s Luhansk and Donetsk regions.

In Kursk, Ukrainians Shatter $100M Fortifications in a Day
Other Topics of Interest

In Kursk, Ukrainians Shatter $100M Fortifications in a Day

The Kremlin had spent over $109 million and over two-and-a-half years building the fortifications.

The Insider also discovered a similar falsification in a publication by the Russian Defense Ministry, which supposedly shows new strikes by the Russian army in the Sumy region in northern Ukraine. Journalists found that the video was actually published by the Russian state agency TASS on July 14 of this year.

Ukraine sent troops into Russia’s Kursk region on Aug. 6 – in the largest cross-border operation by Kyiv since Moscow launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine more than two years ago.

The assault, which has sent tens of thousands of people fleeing, is the most significant attack by a foreign army on Russian territory since World War II.

Advertisement

A top Ukrainian official told AFP that the operation was aimed at stretching Moscow troops and destabilizing the country after months of slow Russian advances across the front line.

The assault appeared to catch the Kremlin off guard, with Moscow’s army rushing in reserve troops, tanks, aviation, artillery and drones in a bid to quash it.

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Kyiv Post
Kyiv Post
The Kyiv Post is Ukraine's English-language newspaper and proud winner of the 2014 Missouri Honor Medal for Distinguished Service in Journalism. The newspaper's first print edition came out on Oct. 18, 1995, and went online in 1997.
Read Next
Ukrainian Deputy Minister Detained for Massive Bribe in-depth Energy
Ukrainian Deputy Minister Detained for Massive Bribe
By Sergii Kostezh
2h ago
Putin Orders Army to ‘Dislodge’ Ukraine as Over 120,000 Flee Border Top News
Putin Orders Army to ‘Dislodge’ Ukraine as Over 120,000 Flee Border
By AFP
2h ago
In Kursk, Ukrainians Shatter $100M Fortifications in a Day Armed Forces of Ukraine
In Kursk, Ukrainians Shatter $100M Fortifications in a Day
By Kyiv Post
3h ago
Russia Orders Fresh Evacuations as It Battles Ukraine Attack War in Ukraine
Russia Orders Fresh Evacuations as It Battles Ukraine Attack
By AFP
4h ago
Sponsored content
« Previous China Urges De-Escalation as Ukraine Advances in Russia Offensive
Next » WORLD BRIEFING: August 12, 2024