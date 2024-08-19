Living in a country at war is a constant psychological burden – but my husband and I are emotionally closer than ever before. The tragic events of the past two-and-a-half years would have tested any marriage: an unprecedented war, a potentially life-or-death decision on whether to flee the fighting and a close-knit family forced to live apart. JOIN US ON TELEGRAM Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official. Add to that the huge responsibilities that go with being the President and First Lady of Ukraine after their country was invaded by a neighbouring power, and the marriage of Volodymyr and Olena Zelensky could easily have crumbled under the pressure. However, the First Lady made it clear to me that this is a long way from the reality. Speaking in an exclusive interview at the office of the President in central Kyiv, Olena Zelenska (in Ukrainian, the married name often takes on a feminine ending) reveals that war has made the couple’s 20-year-marriage stronger than ever. Advertisement ‘I think we are closer and more tied because we have supported each other the way in which we hoped. ‘I think I didn’t let him down, and he never lets me down,’ she said. ‘We don’t see each other as often as we would like, so every meeting is a joy. We’re never tired of each other, we never bore each other. And it makes the family stronger, too.’

I am sure love is not enough. And I am happy that I can respect my husband because it would have been very hard to stay with him, even given huge love, if I hadn’t believed in his honesty.

For the duration of the conflict, the First Lady and their two children, daughter Oleksandra, 20, and son Kyrylo, 11, have had to live apart from the President. Other Topics of Interest Watch Ukrainian SSO in Action: Explosive Footage of Kursk Offensive Ambushes Special Operations Forces (SSO) releases video of their activities in Kursk region, where they are spotting and eliminating enemy forces, including through ambushes and assaults, in enemy territory. They are able to see each other more now than at the start of the war, but family life still has its challenges, as it does for all those living in the war-torn country. Ms Zelenska told me: ‘It’s not a normal life for any person to live in a country at war. It’s a constant psychological burden and pressure. ‘I hope when this pressure is relieved, with our victory, we will be able to stay sane and we’ll be fine. However, now I think that we are as close as ever emotionally. Advertisement ‘And we understand each other very well. In fact, it is very important that you can respect your nearest and dearest. ‘I am sure love is not enough. And I am happy that I can respect my husband because it would have been very hard to stay with him, even given huge love, if I hadn’t believed in his honesty.’ As Russian special forces troops swarmed all over the capital hours after the all-out invasion in February 2022, the U.S. gave the President an option to leave Ukraine. He is famously said to have replied: ‘The fight is here. I need ammunition, not a ride.’ The softly spoken First Lady, wearing a stylish black-belted trouser suit, told me: ‘I have to be frank, yes, I am proud of him. ‘But it was not a surprise for me. It was just another proof that I chose the right person ‘In the terrifying days, weeks and months at the start of the war, I didn’t doubt for a second the way he’d behave. ‘But I am even more proud of his resilience. This is a long-lasting marathon.’ She added: ‘Displaying your courage once is possible – sometimes it may be an accident. Advertisement ‘But when you constantly put all of your effort and power into achieving the common goal, it demands something extra ‘He’s managing, and I pray that he does not lose his power and strength, because we need him as he is, strong and stubborn.’ Her pride in her husband goes hand in hand with her concerns for his safety and the wider family. President Zelensky has been the target of several reported assassination attempts. ‘I hope everything that could be done for his safety has been done, and the same for my family, too… I don’t want to think about bad stuff. I’m afraid to think about it,’ said the First Lady who, despite her good English, preferred to answer my questions in Ukrainian.

Like her husband and Ukraine’s military, she is dismissive of a peace deal that would cede Russia the nearly 20 per cent of land it has seized from Ukraine, saying it would mean the struggle of the last two-and-a-half years had been in vain.

Just as Ms Zelenska cannot disguise her admiration for her husband, nor can she hide her hatred for Vladimir Putin for causing widespread death, destruction and chaos in her country, the second largest in Europe. Ukraine does not publish casualty figures but tens of thousands of its service personnel and civilians have been killed during the war. The First Lady said of Putin: ‘Many people, for a long time, have not considered him to be a person. It is some sort of a monster that rules the country.’ The atrocities inflicted on Ukraine’s people seem endless: last month, a Russian missile hit a children’s hospital on the outskirts of Kyiv, killing two people and injuring 300 more, mostly children. Advertisement At least 46 people – including 33 in Kyiv – were killed across Ukraine in a wave of missile and drone strikes on the same day. ‘Who is this person, this officer of the Russian army, who pushed the button, knowing he was launching a rocket to a children’s hospital? ‘And it is 100 per cent that they knew. It is proven,’ said the First Lady, still deeply moved. Like her husband and Ukraine’s military, she is dismissive of a peace deal that would cede Russia the nearly 20 per cent of land it has seized from Ukraine, saying it would mean the struggle of the last two-and-a-half years had been in vain. She fears such a pause would give Russia the chance to regroup and attack again at some point, adding: ‘In many fairy tales of many nations, there is a dragon who, every year is given a girl so that the monster won’t burn down the city. ‘But for how long can we keep feeding the dragon? Somebody has to stop it.’ Does she contemplate the consequences of a Russian victory? Saying she tries not to think about such a scenario, she added: ‘I have a strong hope that won’t happen. ‘I cannot confidently say that it wouldn’t happen, but it would be a loss, not just of Ukraine, but also the entire democratic world.’ If peace and victory come to Ukraine, the First Lady insists that her country and the international community must prosecute Russia and its servicemen for war crimes, including those who committed rape and also crimes against the elderly and children. Advertisement ‘The victims need this justice,’ she said firmly. Ms Zelenska said various phases of the war had presented different challenges: ‘Everyone gets tired, everyone wants to preserve hope inside – and it takes effort.’ I learned that, like me as the author of seven books on bravery, the First Lady has a huge admiration for the courage of her nation’s service personnel and civilians. She thanked me for telling the stories of Ukrainian bravery in newspaper articles, adding: ‘It hurts a lot when I see the stories of our warriors, especially those who died at the very start. ‘It is painful because those were the bravest, those who joined the army in the first days of the war.

Military service for Ukrainian women is not mandatory, and all the women who took weapons into their hands, including sniper rifles, are women who made the choice for themselves. It is incredibly courageous and inspiring.