According to satellite images from Radio Liberty, the pontoon bridge built by the Russian army across the Seim River in Kursk has disappeared.

NASA FIRMS images from Aug. 19 show no sign of the pontoon bridge, and 500 meters (1,640 feet) from its previous location, smoke, likely from an explosion, is visible.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

“Satellite images still show the second pontoon bridge installed by Russian troops to the east of the village of Glushkovo.”

The Russian army has begun to set up pontoon crossings across the Seim River after Ukrainian troops, advancing from the south, struck fixed bridges in the area.

According to reports, since Aug 16, Ukrainian strikes have disabled three bridges across the Seim River – near the settlements of Glushkovo, Zvan, and Karyzh.

Advertisement

On Sunday, Ukrainian troops destroyed a critically important automotive bridge in Kursk, leaving Russian troops and civilians in an area about the size of Luxembourg effectively cut off from escape or reinforcements.

From Aug. 12-15, Ukrainian long-range artillery units used American GMLRS rockets to target a third bridge across the river near Glushkovo, approximately 8 kilometers (5 miles) east of Zvannoye. The strikes created at least four large holes in the bridge’s concrete. On Aug. 16, an air-launched guided bomb finally demolished the bridge, according to a Ukrainian Air Force representative.

On Monday, Aug. 19, President Volodymyr Zelensky announced that Ukrainian forces had taken control of more than 1,250 square kilometers of territory and 92 settlements in the Kursk region.

Other Topics of Interest The Kursk Incursion: a Symbol on Which to Build Ukraine’s Future Thoughts on the symbolic and psychological significance of the Kursk Incursion that Ukraine and the West can use to their advantage in defeating Russia.

On Aug 6, Ukrainian forces launched an offensive in the Kursk region to protect residents of Ukraine’s border areas from Russian shelling and to create a buffer zone. As a result of the operation, Ukrainian troops captured dozens of settlements, including the city of Sudzha.