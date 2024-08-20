The Ukrainian Armed Forces (AFU) has once again begun to limit the use of shells in the Donetsk region, one of the artillery brigade commanders told the Financial Times (FT).

According to him, the shortage of shells arose because resources were transferred to the Kursk region.

Kyiv’s forces have made significant gains in Russian territory, seizing more land in two weeks than Moscow has captured in Ukraine all year. However, despite these operational achievements, one critical objective remains unmet: diverting Russian manpower and relieving pressure on the most intense battlefronts in eastern Ukraine, where Russian forces continue to advance, as reported by FT.

Russian troops are steadily pushing through Ukrainian defenses, capturing villages and towns, and inching closer to Moscow’s goal of gaining full control over the Donetsk region.

On Monday, reports indicated that Russian forces had nearly taken control of the town of Niu-York, entered the nearby Toretsk, and were approaching the key logistical hub of Pokrovsk.

A Ukrainian artillery brigade commander in eastern Ukraine told the FT that part of the reason for the Russian advance is Kyiv’s decision to redirect its limited resources to the north.

His brigade has returned to rationing shells for their cannons—the first time since US aid to Ukraine was delayed by Congress—because much of the ammunition has been reallocated for the offensive in Russia’s Kursk region, as per the report.

According to a report by the Financial Times, Ukraine has redeployed over 10,000 troops, including elite airborne and mechanized brigades, from the intense battle zones in Donetsk and Kharkiv to support the Kursk operation.

At least 20 Ukrainian units, initially meant to reinforce defensive lines, are now involved in the operation. A senior Ukrainian official stated that Russian forces have gained “tactical success” in Donetsk, and further advances are likely if the situation doesn’t improve.

Troops on the eastern front face prolonged stints without rotation, with some soldiers having fought for months without rest before being sent to Kursk, as outlined by FT.

According to the Financial Times, Kyiv’s incursion into Russian territory has come at a significant cost, with Ukraine losing at least 51 pieces of military equipment, including German Marder vehicles and US-made Stryker vehicles, compared to 27 losses on the Russian side.

Despite this, President Zelensky and General Syrsky have emphasized the importance of the eastern front, where Russian forces continue to advance.

US officials have said that there are some Russian troop movements northward to Kursk, but Ukrainian soldiers and analysts report no significant shift of Russian forces from the eastern front line.

Russia’s forces are nearing full control of Niu-York and have advanced closer to Pokrovsk, prompting evacuation orders. The situation in neighboring Myrnohrad is also dire, with many residents fleeing as Russian attacks intensify.