Russian troops are experiencing significant losses in the Pokrovsk sector of the Donetsk region, according to a report from the Atesh partisan movement via Telegram.

“An agent from Russia’s 15th Separate Motorized Rifle Brigade reported that a large force has been allocated for the assaults,” the message read.

The report highlighted that Russia’s rush to seize Pokrovsk is causing severe problems. The 15th Brigade is enduring heavy casualties; large-scale deployments of personnel and equipment are being undermined by equipment failures, leading to a breakdown in coordination, chaos, and increased casualties.

“Mothers and wives of servicemen are writing letters to the President of Russia, pleading for help, but they are only being advised to contact other authorities,” the report said.

Following the Ukrainian Armed Forces (AFU) incursion into the Kursk region, Russian troops intensified their offensive on Pokrovsk. They are now just 10-15 km from the city’s outskirts, where battles are raging.

While Russia has had to redeploy forces from occupied Ukrainian territories due to the breach of their border, they are still exerting strong pressure on Ukrainian positions in this part of the front, according to a report by The Economist.

The Russian opposition publication Agenstvo reported that Russian forces have captured more territory in Ukraine within a week than at any time since the end of May, with most gains in the Pokrovsk sector.

Evacuations from Pokrovsk have been ramped up, and since Aug. 20, it has become mandatory for families with children. Around 59,000 residents remain in the city, as reported by RBC-Ukraine.

Serhii Dobryak, the head of the Pokrovsk City Military Administration, stated that residents have about a week or two to evacuate. He urged civilians to leave while it is still possible to do so calmly.