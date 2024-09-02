The Ukrainian Business Leaders: Promoting Innovation and Entrepreneurship (UBL PIE) program is a free exchange program for Ukrainian entrepreneurs focused on developing business sectors, social entrepreneurship, innovation, regional economic growth, and technology in Ukraine. This initiative is fully funded by the U.S. Department of State and administered by the American Councils for International Education.

The fellowship is open to men and women residing in Ukraine who meet the age criteria (21-40 years old), have an upper-intermediate or higher level of English proficiency, and have experience in the private sector.

The UBL PIE program involves a 4-week stay in various U.S. cities, during which business leaders will gain practical experience through an individualized fellowship at an American business organization. The selection of such an organization will be based on the participant's professional interests and experience. This could be a private business, corporation, nonprofit or international business support organization, university business development center, business accelerator, etc. Each participant will participate in a fellowship at one place for the duration of the program.

Participants of last year's UBL PIE 2023 program near the Capitol. Photo by American Councils for International Education

UBL PIE participants will gain access to modern business tools, concepts, and principles that will enhance their leadership and technical capabilities through interactive and personalized projects. They will also help build lasting professional relationships between Americans and Ukrainians who share a common interest in promoting economic development.

Oksana Kravchuk, director of a Ukrainian business school for children and a UBL PIE 2023 alumna, describes her internship experience as follows:

"A new culture, new traditions, powerful networking, practice of English, a better understanding of global trends in various industries... I want to emphasize that any journey for me is the best investment. An investment in yourself, in expanding your mindset, when you understand new boundaries of the possible and find inspiration."

The finalists of UBL PIE 2024 at a meeting with the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to the USA, Oksana Markarova, and a representative of the U.S. Department of State, Tyson Barker. Photo by American Councils for International Education

Do not miss your chance to travel to the U.S. There are only two weeks left to submit your application for the program.

Application deadline: Friday, September 13, 2024.

For more information about the program, visit: https://ukrainianbusinessleaders.americancouncils.org/

The application form for the program can be accessed here: https://ais.americancouncils.org/ukrainianbl