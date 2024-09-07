Spanish Defense Minister Margarita Robles said that it would be arranging for the immediate dispatch of an entire battery of MIM-23 Hawk anti-missile defense system, which includes six launchers during the Contact Group meeting for Ukraine, held in Ramstein, Germany on Sept. 6.

Robles confirmed the equipment, which had been pre-positioned in Poland where it had been repaired and upgraded, would be immediately forwarded to Kyiv. This latest shipment will bring the total number of Hawk launchers provided by Spain to twelve. Robles said this would be a “full battery” that includes all essential equipment for operation.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov thanked Spain and said the Hawk system would be an essential addition to Ukraine’s air defense against continuing Russian missile and drone attacks.

Advertisement

Despite the age of the US-designed HAWK system, which first saw service in the 1960s, Ukrainian military officials said it has become crucial in the fight against Russian missile and drone attacks. The model provided by Spain is the latest HAWK Phase III system with a range of 45 kilometers (28 miles) and an altitude of up to 18 kilometers (59,000 feet).

It incorporates advanced AN/MPQ-61 and AN/MPQ-62 radars which allows HAWK to detect and track multiple, low-flying and fast-moving targets. The missiles themselves have also been significantly upgraded to include semi-active radar homing and an enlarged fragmentation warhead that ensures effective destruction even with a “near miss.”

Other Topics of Interest Kyiv Calls on Iran to Not Transfer Ballistic Missiles to Russia The ISW said that Iran seeks to obtain economic and military benefits from cooperation with the Russian Federation – particularly money for its economy and for Su-35 fighters.

HAWK has proved to be quite effective against older Russian aircraft and missiles including Kh-59 cruise missiles alongside more modern Patriot, NASAMS and IRIS-T systems.

Robles also spoke about Spain’s ongoing defense support initiatives and active engagement through the bilateral Security Agreement between Madrid and Kyiv to reinforce Ukraine’s military capabilities, without revealing specific details.

Advertisement

Since the start of Russia's 2022 full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Spain has provided substantial military aid to Ukraine which has included Aspide 2000 air defense systems as well as the earlier HAWK battery, 10 Leopard 2A4 tanks, 60 M113 armored personnel carriers, 20 URO VAMTAC armored vehicles, a range of vehicles and artillery systems as well as radars and anti-tank weapons. Spain has also delivered field hospitals, medical supplies, and provided essential training to members of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Training in Spain included operational and maintenance use of the modernized HAWK system carried out by both US and Spanish personnel. Ukrainian operators have praised its reliability, adaptability and flexibility of use on the battlefield.