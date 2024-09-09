Russia faced fresh backlash on Sunday after its attack drones, en route to Ukraine, were detected in NATO and EU members Latvia and Romania.

Latvian President Edgars Rinkēvičs confirmed on X (formerly Twitter) that a “Russian military drone... crashed in the eastern part of Latvia.” He added that an investigation was underway and that “the number of such incidents is increasing along NATO’s eastern flank, and we must address them collectively.”

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM

Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

Latvia’s defense ministry clarified that the drone entered the country’s airspace from Belarus, eventually crashing in the Rezekne municipality. Defense Minister Andris Spruds emphasized the need to strengthen Latvia’s eastern border and improve air defense and electronic warfare systems to counter such UAV incursions.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Romania also reported a violation of its airspace. Its defense ministry stated that early Sunday, military radars detected a Russian drone entering Romanian airspace before leaving toward Ukraine.

Romanian air force planes monitored the situation, and phone alerts were issued to residents in the border counties of Tulcea and Constanța. Initial reports suggested the drone could have impacted an unpopulated area near the village of Periprava.

Romania’s foreign ministry condemned the breach, calling it a “renewed violation” of its airspace. The ministry urged Russia to stop the “repeated attacks” that are contributing to the “irresponsible escalation” of the regional security situation.

Kyiv Condemns ‘Russians at War’ Documentary as Whitewashing ‘Russian Crimes’
Other Topics of Interest

Kyiv Condemns ‘Russians at War’ Documentary as Whitewashing ‘Russian Crimes’

Anastasia Trofimova’s movie, which was presented at the Venice Film Festival, follows a Russian battalion in which she was embedded as it advanced across eastern Ukraine.

Andry Yermak, President Zelensky's chief of staff, called for NATO to act, stating on Telegram, “NATO must respond to the fact that Russian ‘Shaheds’ feel free to fly in European airspace. They need to be shot down.”

President Zelensky also urged Kyiv’s partners to expand the use of Western-supplied weapons against targets inside Russia.

In a Facebook post, Zelensky said, “In just one week, Russia has used over 800 guided aerial bombs, nearly 300 Shahed drones, and more than 60 missiles against our people. Terror can only be stopped by striking Russian military airfields, bases, and logistics.”

Advertisement

Seven people were killed in Russian rocket, missile, and shelling attacks across Ukraine on Sunday.

Two people died in an airstrike on Sumy, where Kyiv’s recent counter-offensive had taken place. Local authorities reported four others injured, including two children.

Four more people were killed late Saturday and early Sunday in separate strikes in the Donetsk region, while one person was killed and 10 others injured in shelling in the Kharkiv region. The death toll from a recent attack on a military facility in Poltava rose to 58, while a rare attack on Lviv last week killed seven people.

Russia has escalated aerial attacks in recent weeks while also trying to repel Ukraine’s cross-border offensive into Russia’s western Kursk region.

Kyiv launched the offensive on August 6 to force Russia to shift troops from the eastern front. However, Moscow has intensified attacks, securing its most significant territorial gains in nearly two years over August.

Advertisement
To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Kyiv Post
Kyiv Post
The Kyiv Post is Ukraine's English-language newspaper and proud winner of the 2014 Missouri Honor Medal for Distinguished Service in Journalism. The newspaper's first print edition came out on Oct. 18, 1995, and went online in 1997.
Read Next
Bridges Too Close, Mendacious Big Shots, Counting Drops in a Bucket US
OPINION: Bridges Too Close, Mendacious Big Shots, Counting Drops in a Bucket
By Stefan Korshak
1h ago
Ukraine’s Drone Strike Radius Now 1,800 km – What’s on Kyiv’s Target List? War in Ukraine
Ukraine’s Drone Strike Radius Now 1,800 km – What’s on Kyiv’s Target List?
By Leo Chiu
1h ago
Kyiv Condemns ‘Russians at War’ Documentary as Whitewashing ‘Russian Crimes’ War in Ukraine
Kyiv Condemns ‘Russians at War’ Documentary as Whitewashing ‘Russian Crimes’
By Kyiv Post
1h ago
UK Confirms 120,000 152 mm Artillery Shells for Ukraine UK
UK Confirms 120,000 152 mm Artillery Shells for Ukraine
By Kyiv Post
1h ago
Sponsored content
« Previous Ukraine's Paralympics Success 'a Win for Ukrainian Disabled People's Rights'
Next » China Says to Hold Military Drills with Russia This Month