Russia faced fresh backlash on Sunday after its attack drones, en route to Ukraine, were detected in NATO and EU members Latvia and Romania.

Latvian President Edgars Rinkēvičs confirmed on X (formerly Twitter) that a “Russian military drone... crashed in the eastern part of Latvia.” He added that an investigation was underway and that “the number of such incidents is increasing along NATO’s eastern flank, and we must address them collectively.”

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

Latvia’s defense ministry clarified that the drone entered the country’s airspace from Belarus, eventually crashing in the Rezekne municipality. Defense Minister Andris Spruds emphasized the need to strengthen Latvia’s eastern border and improve air defense and electronic warfare systems to counter such UAV incursions.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Romania also reported a violation of its airspace. Its defense ministry stated that early Sunday, military radars detected a Russian drone entering Romanian airspace before leaving toward Ukraine.

Romanian air force planes monitored the situation, and phone alerts were issued to residents in the border counties of Tulcea and Constanța. Initial reports suggested the drone could have impacted an unpopulated area near the village of Periprava.

Romania’s foreign ministry condemned the breach, calling it a “renewed violation” of its airspace. The ministry urged Russia to stop the “repeated attacks” that are contributing to the “irresponsible escalation” of the regional security situation.

Other Topics of Interest Kyiv Condemns ‘Russians at War’ Documentary as Whitewashing ‘Russian Crimes’ Anastasia Trofimova’s movie, which was presented at the Venice Film Festival, follows a Russian battalion in which she was embedded as it advanced across eastern Ukraine.

Andry Yermak, President Zelensky's chief of staff, called for NATO to act, stating on Telegram, “NATO must respond to the fact that Russian ‘Shaheds’ feel free to fly in European airspace. They need to be shot down.”

President Zelensky also urged Kyiv’s partners to expand the use of Western-supplied weapons against targets inside Russia.

In a Facebook post, Zelensky said, “In just one week, Russia has used over 800 guided aerial bombs, nearly 300 Shahed drones, and more than 60 missiles against our people. Terror can only be stopped by striking Russian military airfields, bases, and logistics.”