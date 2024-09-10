Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official .

“The consolidated unit ‘Medoid’ [Honey Badger], along with its irreplaceable assistant, is successfully thinning the ranks of the occupiers in eastern Ukraine,” read the message accompanying a video.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) says they are now using robot dogs for surveillance on the front line, according to a post on Telegram by the Khortytsia operational and strategic group

The footage shows a robotic dog working alongside an unnamed Ukrainian soldier. According to the serviceman, these robotic dogs can perform reconnaissance tasks in both forests and urban areas.

They can deliver supplies to troops, particularly ammunition and grenades, even in areas blocked by enemy forces.

“It [the dog] can be controlled by an operator or follow a pre-set route. Its small silhouette makes it almost invisible,” the soldier said.

In forested areas, the robots are camouflaged with fabric, while in urban settings, any material can be used to disguise them. The robots record their surroundings, transmitting footage to the operator, which provides a real-time view of the battlefield, the serviceman added.

“This product serves as a base platform into which any relevant technologies can be integrated,” he said. “War is evolving, and those who adapt and seize new opportunities will gain an edge over the enemy.”

In mid-August, Ukraine’s Ground Forces reported that a robot dog was performing combat tasks with the 28th Separate Mechanized Brigade, known as the Knights of the Winter Campaign.

“These robots help destroy enemy forces and equipment, while also easing the burden on our soldiers at the front,” the report said.

The commander of one unit said, “Every unit should have one of these dogs.”

Ukraine has received more than 30 robotic “war dogs” from the United Kingdom. These advanced ground drones cost around $9,000 each, and the manufacturer, Brit Alliance, plans to upgrade them based on feedback from Ukrainian troops.

Reports indicate that these robots have intimidated Russian soldiers who encounter them.

Brit Alliance revealed that the robot dog has proven its ability to deliver critical equipment, calling it a valuable asset for military units. “Whether moving through rubble, climbing obstacles, or crossing open ground quietly, the robot dog has shown it can maintain a high level of effectiveness,” the company stated.

The British-made second-generation Brit Alliance Dog (BAD2) is equipped with remote-sensing technology and a thermal camera, allowing it to navigate challenging terrain and perform tasks such as delivering supplies or conducting reconnaissance missions.

Brit Alliance aims to make the BAD2 unit a cornerstone of modern military logistics. The robot can travel over two miles at speeds exceeding 9 mph, operating for up to five hours.

The commander of Kurt & Company, a specialist unit within Ukraine’s 28th Mechanized Brigade, told The Telegraph that they are developing the ability for the robots to act as kamikaze drones to target vehicles or enemy soldiers. “But if one robot saves a single soldier's life, we will be satisfied,” he said.

Plans are underway to deploy the robots in greater numbers once they are fully upgraded to meet military needs.

Even Russian media has acknowledged the impact of these new robots, with one outlet remarking, “The enemy is not foolish and is looking for ways to improve tactics, using new ideas and solutions.”