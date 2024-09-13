A video from Russia’s propaganda outlet RT has been posted on social media. Assuming that the event wasn’t staged for the channel’s Russian audience, it shows one of their [unnamed] “war correspondents” filming himself as he hides from what is said to be a Ukrainian small, weaponized first-person view (FPV) drone.

The wasp-like buzzing of the drone – apparently seeking a target – can be heard as it approaches then enters the building where he is hiding.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM

Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

After about 45 seconds, the small drone enters the building flying close to the floor and navigating around steel vertical supports and other obstacles.

As the drone comes into view, the journalist is heard to exclaim in Russian “Turn on EW [electronic warfare jammer] it’s in the factory.”

Advertisement

He then whispers to himself: “Bitch,” as the noise of the drone draws closer.

Another voice is then calling out over a radio someone’s name: “Topol, Topol.”

Shortly afterwards the drone explodes in the room next to where the journalist is standing, close enough to cause the camera to shake and the man, who is apparently unharmed, exclaims, “Phew.”

Social media is full of videos showing vehicles and troops being hunted down by FPV drones in the open, either filmed through the aircraft’s own camera or by another drone flying alongside.

Cheap, readily available FPV kamikaze drones are everywhere on the Ukrainian battlefield operated from a safe position at a distance from the target. It is unusual to see a video filmed by the target itself inside a building to be posted. It gave an “inside” take on the capability of FPVs to carry out surveillance, reconnaissance and attack targets wherever they are found.

Russia’s Copycat ‘Dragon Drones’ More Like Dribble-Copters
Other Topics of Interest

Russia’s Copycat ‘Dragon Drones’ More Like Dribble-Copters

A week after social media first showed Ukrainian FPV drones dropping thermite on Russian positions, a slew of pro-Kremlin milbloggers have revealed Moscow’s attempts to replicate the weapon.

The military issues website The War Zone (TWZ) posted a video, captured on a CCTV camera in February 2023, of an FPV drone, allegedly being used by Israeli forces. It is seen flying along a city street in the West Bank, then approaching a building, hovering outside for a few seconds before flying inside and after a pause there is an explosion.

Advertisement

TWZ commented that it wasn’t clear if the drone had been a kamikaze weapon or whether something or someone inside the building had set off an explosive device or the drone had hit a booby trap inside the building.

Either way these two videos show how useful drones can be in support of urban combat operations. Fighting in built-up areas (FIBUA), which is increasingly likely in 21st century warfare, as Ukraine has shown, results in high levels of casualties.

Rather than employing the Russian tactic of attempting to flatten a town or city as they did in Bakhmut, small, maneuverable drones like Norway’s Black Hornet Nano can carry out reconnaissance to enhance and safeguard troops navigating their way through built up areas, either individually or in swarms.

They in turn could be accompanied by swarms of weaponized drones capable of remotely attacking vehicles, weapons, personnel, booby traps and improvised explosive devices (IEDs) ahead of advancing troops achieving as much if not more than Moscow’s scorched earth tactics.

Advertisement
To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Kyiv Post
Kyiv Post
The Kyiv Post is Ukraine's English-language newspaper and proud winner of the 2014 Missouri Honor Medal for Distinguished Service in Journalism. The newspaper's first print edition came out on Oct. 18, 1995, and went online in 1997.
Read Next
Ukrainian Outrage Cancels Russian Propaganda Film at Canadian Festival War in Ukraine
Ukrainian Outrage Cancels Russian Propaganda Film at Canadian Festival
By Kyiv Post
42m ago
Ukraine Faces World’s Lowest Birth Rate and Highest Death Rate, CIA Report Says War in Ukraine
Ukraine Faces World’s Lowest Birth Rate and Highest Death Rate, CIA Report Says
By Kyiv Post
1h ago
Russia’s Copycat ‘Dragon Drones’ More Like Dribble-Copters Drones
ANALYSIS: Russia’s Copycat ‘Dragon Drones’ More Like Dribble-Copters
By Steve Brown
1h ago
Zelensky Confirms Russian Counterattack in Kursk, Saying Kyiv Expected It War in Ukraine
Zelensky Confirms Russian Counterattack in Kursk, Saying Kyiv Expected It
By TVP World
5h ago
Sponsored content
« Previous Iranian Missiles in Russia – What Threat Do They Pose to Ukraine?
Next » Satellite Images Show Russian Ship ‘Transporting Ballistic Missiles From Iran’